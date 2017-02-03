Keller Timber Creek, Arlington Lamar stars offered by SEC schools

The Star Telegram came out with its inaugural Top 25 list of 2018 area football recruits on Wednesday. Arlington Lamar defensive lineman Bobby Brown came in at No. 2 while Keller Timber Creek receiver Erik Ezukanma was No. 4.
Both players picked up scholarship offers from SEC schools to start the month.
Brown, a 6-foot-4 and 275-pound first-team 4-6A defender, was offered by LSU on Feb. 1. The 4-star recruit by 247Sports ranks No. 10 among 2018 players from the state. He’s also No. 158 overall, 16th best defensive tackle.
I am blessed and excited to say I've received an offer from the LSU‼️ pic.twitter.com/3XyQwhVdlw— I hate OL's (@tre_brown8700) February 1, 2017
Other offers include Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, Houston, Colorado, Missouri, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Brown finished the 2016 season with 40 tackles, six for loss and three sacks.
Thrilled to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas #gohogs pic.twitter.com/fEWegb8Vfj— Eazy-E® (@erikezukanma) February 2, 2017
Ezukanma, another 4-star recruit, picked up his third offer, second from the SEC in Arkansas. He also holds offers from Texas A&M and Kansas.
Ezukanma had 88 catches for 1,494 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Falcons. He also rushed 29 times for 358 yards (12.3 per carry) and three more scores. He was named Associated Press Class 6A all state, District 3-6A Offensive MVP and was selected to the Star Telegram super team.
He started the season by setting school records with 12 catches and 261 yards to go with three touchdowns in a 49-48 win vs. Irving Nimitz.
