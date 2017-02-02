High School Football

February 2, 2017 5:03 PM

These area schools continue to excel on National Signing Day

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

Sorting through the Fort Worth area’s 2017 National Signing Day lists reveals that 446 athletes have signed with Football Bowl Subdivision teams over the past 10 years.

Southlake Carroll leads the area with 38 FBS signees from 2008 to 2017, followed by Arlington Bowie (36) and Arlington Martin (36), Euless Trinity (30) and Mansfield Timberview (23).

“Carroll's a very unique place, and I think it shows here with the amount of scholarship money awarded to our very deserving student athletes,” said Hal Wasson’s the Dragons’ head football coach.

“You feel very special to coach these kind of guys, because they do love the game, and they love their teammates and they love their school district, so they play hard for you each night.”

Top FBS schools for area players: Air Force (29), TCU (28), UNT (23) and Oklahoma (20). Combined, the service academies have landed 43 area players since 2008 that were willing to make a five-year military commitment after college football.

Among area school districts, Arlington ISD is No. 1 with 114 FBS signees. Mansfield ISD is second with 84, followed by Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD (42), Carroll ISD (38), Keller ISD (36) and Fort Worth ISD (23).

On Wednesday, 212 area football players signed with a college. Add up the past 10 years, and 1,484 players that have signed with some college somewhere.

“Remember, that university is getting something out of you. Make sure you get something out of them, and that is your degree,” Fort Worth ISD athletic director Lisa Langston said. “That is the purpose. You take those athletic talents and skills and parlay them into an educational opportunity.”

The next National Signing Day is Feb. 7, 2018, only 370 days from now.

Area FBS leaders

By school 2008-2017

Southlake Carroll

38

Arl. Martin

36

Arl. Bowie

36

Euless Trinity

30

Mansfield Timberview

23

Mansfield

21

Aledo

19

Arlington

17

FW All Saints

17

Keller

14

Mansfield Summit

13

Keller Fossil Ridge

12

Mansfield Legacy

12

Arl. Lamar

12

Hurst L.D. Bell

12

Kennedale

10

Colleyville Heritage

9

Arl. Sam Houston

8

Keller Central

8

FW Arl. Heights

7

Everman

7

Mansfield Lake Ridge

6

Top FBS destinations

Major colleges by area players, 2008-17

Air Force

29

TCU

28

North Texas

23

Oklahoma State

20

SMU

18

Texas A&M

18

Texas Tech

17

Texas

16

Baylor

15

Oklahoma

14

Kansas

12

Houston

12

Texas State

12

New Mexico State

11

Missouri

11

Tulsa

10

Navy

9

Rice

9

Stanford

8

UTSA

8

Louisiana Tech

7

UTEP

7

Kansas State

7

Colorado State

6

San Diego State

6

Utah

6

Related content

High School Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game

View more video

Sports Videos