These area schools continue to excel on National Signing Day

0:53 Orangutan predicts Super Bowl winner Pause

2:01 Michael Irvin on Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame candidacy

1:02 Gary Patterson 'fired up' that TCU recruiting class not high-rated

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:40 Patriots TE Martellus Bennett: "sometimes the best way to say something is with a curse word"

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

5:46 Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth