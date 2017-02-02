These area schools continue to excel on National Signing Day

Sorting through the Fort Worth area’s 2017 National Signing Day lists reveals that 446 athletes have signed with Football Bowl Subdivision teams over the past 10 years.
Southlake Carroll leads the area with 38 FBS signees from 2008 to 2017, followed by Arlington Bowie (36) and Arlington Martin (36), Euless Trinity (30) and Mansfield Timberview (23).
“Carroll's a very unique place, and I think it shows here with the amount of scholarship money awarded to our very deserving student athletes,” said Hal Wasson’s the Dragons’ head football coach.
“You feel very special to coach these kind of guys, because they do love the game, and they love their teammates and they love their school district, so they play hard for you each night.”
Top FBS schools for area players: Air Force (29), TCU (28), UNT (23) and Oklahoma (20). Combined, the service academies have landed 43 area players since 2008 that were willing to make a five-year military commitment after college football.
Among area school districts, Arlington ISD is No. 1 with 114 FBS signees. Mansfield ISD is second with 84, followed by Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD (42), Carroll ISD (38), Keller ISD (36) and Fort Worth ISD (23).
On Wednesday, 212 area football players signed with a college. Add up the past 10 years, and 1,484 players that have signed with some college somewhere.
“Remember, that university is getting something out of you. Make sure you get something out of them, and that is your degree,” Fort Worth ISD athletic director Lisa Langston said. “That is the purpose. You take those athletic talents and skills and parlay them into an educational opportunity.”
The next National Signing Day is Feb. 7, 2018, only 370 days from now.
Area FBS leaders
By school 2008-2017
Southlake Carroll
38
Arl. Martin
36
Arl. Bowie
36
Euless Trinity
30
Mansfield Timberview
23
Mansfield
21
Aledo
19
Arlington
17
FW All Saints
17
Keller
14
Mansfield Summit
13
Keller Fossil Ridge
12
Mansfield Legacy
12
Arl. Lamar
12
Hurst L.D. Bell
12
Kennedale
10
Colleyville Heritage
9
Arl. Sam Houston
8
Keller Central
8
FW Arl. Heights
7
Everman
7
Mansfield Lake Ridge
6
Top FBS destinations
Major colleges by area players, 2008-17
Air Force
29
TCU
28
North Texas
23
Oklahoma State
20
SMU
18
Texas A&M
18
Texas Tech
17
Texas
16
Baylor
15
Oklahoma
14
Kansas
12
Houston
12
Texas State
12
New Mexico State
11
Missouri
11
Tulsa
10
Navy
9
Rice
9
Stanford
8
UTSA
8
Louisiana Tech
7
UTEP
7
Kansas State
7
Colorado State
6
San Diego State
6
Utah
6
