Interstate 20 produces some of the best on National Signing Day

College football recruiters found talent in abundance along Interstate 20, between Aledo and Lancaster, on National Signing Day.
“The difference is I-20, this corridor right here,” Mansfield Summit coach Channon Hall said Wednesday. “College coaches are always here.”
Almost 200 players along I-20 signed on Wednesday to play football at the next level, and 40 of them are going to Football Bowl Subdivision programs. This includes schools in Aledo, Fort Worth, Kennedale, Mansfield, Arlington, Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill and Lancaster.
In Mansfield, all five schools held their ceremonies at the Center of Performing Arts, where 38 football players signed.
40 Football players from Aledo, Fort Worth, Kennedale, Mansfield, Arlington, Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill and Lancaster that have signed with FBS programs.
Hall, who finished his first year with the Jaguars after arriving from Killeen Shoemaker, has noticed the difference.
“We had coaches come through Shoemaker, but it’s a whole other animal here,” Hall said. “There’s so many great players in such a small spot, small radius. If you can play and handle your business, you have a chance in this area.”
Timberview had the most among the Mansfield schools with 16 players signing letters of intent. Mansfield and Lake Ridge each had seven, and Summit and Legacy had four apiece.
“We have really good kids,” Mansfield coach Daniel Maberry said. “It’s awesome for our program, and amazing to see that many kids sign in football, but at the same time it’s about what they’ve done and their accomplishments.”
25 Consecutive 100-yard rushing games to end his high school career for Mansfield’s Kennedy Brooks, who signed with Oklahoma.
Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks, a four-star recruit, signed with Oklahoma. Brooks was District 4-6A MVP, made the 6A all-state team for the second consecutive year and was Star Telegram Offensive MVP. Another four-star recruit from Mansfield, cornerback and receiver Saiid Adebo, signed with Stanford.
“We will all compete for that one spot and I can’t wait to be down there,” Brooks said.
Lake Ridge had two three-star linebackers sign in Bryson Jackson (Baylor) and Loren Mondy (Arizona State). Mondy committed to Arizona State after eighth grade on June 30, 2013, and never wavered.
Mondy’s father, Michael, played at East Central University in Ada, Okla., in the early 1990s, and Todd Graham was Michael Monday’s defensive coordinator. Graham is Arizona State’s head coach.
“I’ve been blessed and now I’m ready to work,” Mondy said.
DeSoto, which won the Class 6A Division II state title in December, had 28 players sign. Cedar Hill had a school-record 29 players sign letters of intent. Duncanville and Lancaster had 16 and 12 players, respectively.
Other FBS signees included Aledo’s Chuck Filiaga (Michigan) and Wes Harris (TCU), Fort Worth South Hills’ Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State), DeSoto’s KD Nixon (Colorado), and Cedar Hill’s Avery Davis (Notre Dame) and Charleston Rambo (Oklahoma).
It just shows all the hard work our kids put in, and the dedication to our program. To see that many kids, it’s a special event and I’m excited for them and their next chapter in life.
Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry
With 21 football signees, led by nine from South Hills, and 12 from other sports, Fort Worth ISD executive director of athletics Kevin Greene proclaimed it “the largest Signing Day in Fort Worth ISD history.”
More than 100 coaches and family members attended the event at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. The event was moved from a conference room to the Robert Hughes Sr. Basketball Court.
“We as a city and a school district are behind you 100 percent,” Greene added.
Also, Carter-Riverside soccer player Savannah Villegas, who signed with University of the Southwest in Hobbs, N.M., is the first girl from Carter-Riverside to earn an athletic scholarship.
I-20 National Signing Day
Cedar Hill
29
DeSoto
28
Duncanville
16
Mansfield Timberview
16
Lancaster
12
Arlington Bowie
11
Aledo
9
FW South Hills
9
Arlington Lamar
8
Mansfield
7
Mansfield Lake Ridge
7
Arlington
6
Arlington Sam Houston
6
Arlington Martin
4
Kennedale
4
Mansfield Legacy
4
Mansfield Summit
4
Arlington Seguin
3
FW Arlington Heights
3
FW All Saints
2
FW Southwest
2
FW Wyatt
2
FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis
1
FW Dunbar
1
FW Western Hills
1
Comments