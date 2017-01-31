Football Recruits: Richland, Northwest players commit, and more

With signing day less than 24 hours away, a pair of players from the Star Telegram Super team is ready to take part in the event after committing earlier this week.
Richland quarterback Trae Self committed Sunday to one of the top JUCO’s in the nation, Butler Community College.
Extremely blessed and excited to announce i am officially committed to Butler JUCO! #Grizzlies #BUCO ☝ pic.twitter.com/WmA8962MG3— Trae Self (@TraeSelf_13) January 29, 2017
TOUCHDOWN Rebels @TraeSelf_13 to @RiceRashee PAT good Richland 45, Dunbar 0, 51.9 seconds Q2. 36th for Mr. Self #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/FEx98obHHh— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 29, 2016
Self was 8-5A Offensive MVP and second team all-area. He threw for a school record 41 TDs along with 3,225 yards passing as the Rebels shared the 8-5A district title and won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years.
#AGTG ..☝ pic.twitter.com/oMeFeiL72h— SyMo™ (@Syrus_Moore2) January 30, 2017
Justin Northwest running back Syrus Moore picked up steam once the season ended with 10 offers. He committed on Monday to Harding University.
Moore was first team 6-5A, second team all-area and honorable mention all-state after rushing for 1,800 yards and 20 TDs. The Texans won their first playoff game in program history.
In Aledo, 6-foot-3 tight end Logan Peterson flipped his commitment from Texas State to Florida Atlantic University. Peterson thanked the staff at Texas State and wished them the best on Twitter. “I believe it is the best fit for me as a person and what I want to do with my life after college football,” he said of FAU.
Peterson was first team all-district after helping the Bearcats win the 5A Division II state championship.
Blessed to recieve an offer from Kentucky⚪️ #kentuckyfootball #kentuckyAthletics #kentuckyUniversity #Gowildcats pic.twitter.com/HzcNowYiew— Kameron Brown (@Kameronbrown__) January 30, 2017
Blessed to say I have received an offer from Baylor University!! Thank you @joewillis7 for pushing me to work harder #SicEm #BaylorLit pic.twitter.com/3K3Pg8Bj4s— Ke'von Ahmad (@KevonAhmad1) January 31, 2017
Colleyville Heritage wide receivers sophomore Kameron Brown and junior Ke’Von Ahmad picked up more offers this week.
Brown, 8-5A Offensive Newcomer of the Year, was offered by Kentucky and San Diego State. He led the Panthers with 46 catches, 758 yards and 11 TDs, and holds 21 scholarship offers.
Ahmad, a first team 6A all state pick in 2015, was offered by Baylor. He also holds offers from San Diego State, North Texas and Louisville. Ahmad could become the fifth area commit in the month for the Bears after seniors Gavin Holmes (Northwest), Ryan Miller (Carroll), Henry Klinge (Carroll) and Bryson Jackson (Lake Ridge) are set to sign on Wednesday.
