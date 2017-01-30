Fort Worth school celebrates a record for football signings

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say Pause

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

1:58 O.D. Wyatt stays in mix for district title

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:25 Dallas Stars Popped At Home By Blues In Game 5

2:18 Horse knocked out at Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:06 Dads and daughters get down at Grapevine Compass Center

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers