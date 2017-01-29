Southlake Carroll standout flips commitment to Baylor Bears

Southlake Carroll offensive lineman Ryan Miller has had quite the week. The 6-foot-3 and 270-pound all-state center has flipped his commitment from Navy to Baylor, announcing his pledge to the Bears on Sunday.
Miller had committed to Navy on Jan. 24 and two days later picked up an offer from the Bears.
SicEm BEARS!! pic.twitter.com/f6KX367T8J— Ryan Miller (@ryanmllr107) January 29, 2017
Miller helped the Dragons to the District 5-6A title and an area-round appearance in the playoffs. He was named first-team all-district and first-team Star Telegram Super team.
He becomes the fourth player among Fort Worth-area teams to commit to Baylor in the past week. Miller joins fellow Carroll lineman Henry Klinge, Justin Northwest all-state wide receiver Gavin Holmes and Mansfield Lake Ridge linebacker Bryson Jackson.
Baylor football coach Matt Rhule, hired in early December, is already changing the landscape in Waco, with the Bears now up to 22 football commits for the 2017 class.
