Days away from signing, quarterbacks make decision

Chalk two more down to the list of committed area football recruits - and both came from District 3-6A.
With National Signing Day just four days away, Keller Timber Creek quarterback Cade Schrader announced he’s going to Stephenville to attend Tarleton State.
His counterpart, Haltom quarterback Cole Hays is going to Texas Lutheran.
Happy to announce that I will be continuing my education and football career at Tarleton State University #Committed #GoTexans⚫️ #TSU'21 pic.twitter.com/HSTUjMgOBN— Cade Schrader (@cshray7) January 29, 2017
❕I am a bulldog. #TooLiveU ❕ pic.twitter.com/QKQ84oOOiU— Cole (@ColeHays9) January 29, 2017
Schrader made first team Super Team and first-team 3-6A after throwing for 3,286 yards passing and 28 TDs. He helped guide the Falcons to their first winning season and second playoff berth in program history. In the season opener vs. Irving Nimitz, Schrader threw for a school record 489 yards with 4 TDs. He threw for 6 TDs vs. Weatherford on Oct. 7.
In eight games, Hays threw for 1,057 yards and 7 TDs for Haltom. He was voted dfwVarsity Week 2 Player of the Week after he threw for 205 yards on 10 of 11 passing and 2 TDs, with a 4-yard TD run in one half vs. Dallas Sunset.
Comments