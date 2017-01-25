National signing day: Top area football players still undecided

With signing day a week away, most of the area football players are patiently waiting, having already committed, but for others, these next seven days will be very hectic as they make their final decisions about where to play at the next level.
Some of the top players – such as Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks – will wait until the Feb. 1 signing day rolls around to sign his national letter of intent. Others – such as Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning – have graduated early and enrolled into college. Browning is at Ohio State.
The Star Telegram looks at the Top 10 uncommitted recruits in the area:
DE David Anenih, Mansfield Timberview: Three-star recruit offered by Baylor on Jan. 14. Holds others from Houston, Texas Tech, Rice, UT-San Antonio, Oklahoma State, Kansas State. Class 5A all-state honorable mention, second team Super team and first team 10-5A. Had 32 tackles, six for loss, 10 sacks.
LB Ben Carroll, Arlington: Voted first team on the Star-Telegram Super Team and 4-6A utility MVP this season; first team all-district defense in 2015. Over 130 tackles in back-to-back years for the Colts.
QB Kendall Catalon, Mansfield Legacy: Over 2,800 yards of total offense and 49 TDs for the 10-5A MVP. Made a visit to SMU last weekend.
DE Tyler Mitchell, Keller Fossil Ridge: Filled up the stat sheet with 104 tackles, 13 for loss, 11 sacks, 32 hurries, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass deflections for the first team 3-6A lineman.
WR Pascal Mondombo, Trophy Club Nelson: Three-star recruit was a first team 5-6A wideout that made his official visit to Missouri State last weekend. Finished season with 733 yards receiving and 5 TDs.
RB Syrus Moore, Justin Northwest: Holds nine offers, made visit to Southwest Baptist University in Bilivar, Mo., last weekend. First team 6-5A, second team Super Team, honorable mention All-state, 1,800 yards rushing and 20 TDs.
FS Tanner Savoy, Justin Northwest: First team 6-5A, honorable mention 5A All-state safety, made 130 tackles, had six interceptions including three vs. Saginaw Boswell, and forced 13 total turnovers. Offers from Graceland University and Cisco College.
QB Cade Schrader, Keller Timber Creek: Visited Southeastern Oklahoma State, William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and Navarro College. First team Super Team, first-team 3-6A, 3,286 yards passing and 28 TDs.
QB Trae Self, Richland: Offensive MVP for 8-5A was also made second team Super Team. School record 41 TDs along with 3,225 yards passing. Last two visits included to Northeastern State and Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan..
RB Anthony Smith, Keller Fossil Ridge: De-committed from UT-San Antonio. Holds offers from 15 schools including Stephen F. Austin, Army and Navy. Third team Super Team, first team 3-6A with 1,538 yards rushing and 17 TDs.
