Justin Northwest all-state wideout Gavin Holmes headed to Baylor

Justin Northwest wideout Gavin Holmes has finally decided where he’s going as the 5A all-state recevier is going to Baylor after he announced it via Twitter on Sunday.
Extremely blessed and excited to announce i am officially committed to Baylor University! #SicEm #BaylorLit #WRU pic.twitter.com/S2LXQpqrNa— Gavin Holmes® (@Gavin_Holmes23) January 23, 2017
Holmes chose Baylor over Arizona State, Oregon, Nebraska, Utah, UCLA and Notre Dame. He finished 2016 with 83 catches, 1,545 yards and 16 TDs as the Texans went 10-2 and won their first playoff game in program history.
Holmes has been making the rounds the last month with multiple official and in-home visits. He took his official visit to Waco and Baylor on Jan. 20 which might have been the deciding factor.
Northwest @NWTexanFootball strikes first @Prince_M12 to @Gavin_Holmes23 who does the rest 7-0, 11:08 Q1 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/wG4cPpDS4M— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 14, 2016
The three-star recruit made an official visit to Tempe and Arizona State on Jan. 13. He named his final seven choices on Dec. 22 after getting offers from Oregon (Dec. 21), Notre Dame (Dec. 17), Baylor (Dec. 16), UCLA (Dec. 13), Nebraska (Dec. 9).
Holmes was once committed to Iowa for most of the high school football season, but de-committed in early December.
Other area players that committed to Baylor was Lake Ridge linebacker Bryson Jackson, who dec-committed from Minnesota; Southlake Carroll offensive lineman Henry Klinge, as well as Allen’s Cole Maxwell, Lake Travis quarterback and 6A all state offensive player of the year Charlie Brewer and Abilene running back Abram Smith.
Matt Rhule was hired as the new head football coach at Baylor, coming from Temple, in December. Cedar Hill coach Joey McGuire came over to the Bears to take over as an assistant.
