January 19, 2017 4:42 PM

Never too early to think spring, football that is

By Shawn Smajstrla

Football off-season workouts are well underway.

No doubt that spring football schedules and outlines are also on dry-erase boards in coaches’ offices throughout the Metroplex.

Here’s a list of spring games we have so far:

Aledo: TBD

Arlington: May 25

Arlington Sam Houston: May 26

Burleson: week of May 22

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside: no spring drills

Fort Worth Dunbar: no spring drills

Fort Worth South Hills: TBD

Joshua: May 19

Keller Timber Creek: May 18

Mansfield Lake Ridge: May 22

Mansfield Legacy: May 25

North Crowley: May 27

Richland: no spring drills

Saginaw Boswell: May 25 (tentative)

High School Football

