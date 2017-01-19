Never too early to think spring, football that is

Football off-season workouts are well underway.
No doubt that spring football schedules and outlines are also on dry-erase boards in coaches’ offices throughout the Metroplex.
Here’s a list of spring games we have so far:
Aledo: TBD
Arlington: May 25
Arlington Sam Houston: May 26
Burleson: week of May 22
Fort Worth Carter-Riverside: no spring drills
Fort Worth Dunbar: no spring drills
Fort Worth South Hills: TBD
Joshua: May 19
Keller Timber Creek: May 18
Mansfield Lake Ridge: May 22
Mansfield Legacy: May 25
North Crowley: May 27
Richland: no spring drills
Saginaw Boswell: May 25 (tentative)
