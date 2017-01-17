Tom Herman, Texas land All Saints’ Max Cummins

New University of Texas head coach Tom Herman and the Longhorns picked up their 14th football commit, 12th from the state in Fort Worth All Saints defensive end Max Cummins.
Cummins committed Tuesday night, announcing it via Twitter, where he went on to say, “I am officially accepting the scholarship offer I have received and committing to the University of Texas to play.”
IM OFFICIALLY A LONGHORN ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/Zfxmlm0S0l— Max Cummins (@MaxCummins40) January 18, 2017
The 6-foot-6 and 250-pound Cummins had 72 tackles this season, 48 solo, seven for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass break up as All Saints won the TAPPS 4A title in early November, its sixth football championship in 13 years.
Cummins, a three-star recruit by 247Sports, had been offered by Baylor on Monday. According to 247Sports, he is making his official visit to Austin on Jan. 27. He also was offered by Herman’s previous school Houston on Jan. 4 and made a visit on Jan. 13.
Cummins had committed to the University of Connecticut on Dec. 11 before de-committing on Jan. 4. He’s the second player from the Metroplex to head to Austin - the other being Lake Dallas cornerback Kobe Boyce
Others committed to Texas include Austin Westlake quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who enrolled on Jan. 14, and Austin Lake Travis tight end Cade Brewer, who helped the Cavs to the 6A Division I state title last month.
Comments