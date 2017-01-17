Tom Herman, Texas land All Saints’ Max Cummins

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

2:47 As Ringling Bros. ends, a former clown reflects on his time spent there

1:42 Rangers GM Jon Daniels on Josh Hamilton returning

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy

3:18 Suspect caught on video using dead woman's credit card, police say

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:44 Stock Show weather doesn’t deter crowd at All Western Parade