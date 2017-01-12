Northwest receiver has in-home visit with Notre Dame

Justin Northwest wideout Gavin Holmes had an in-home visit with Notre Dame and offensive coordinator Chip Long on Thursday.
Appreciate @CoachChipLong for stopping by tonight! #WeAreND ☘️ pic.twitter.com/MegZQ7t7Kk— Gavin Holmes® (@Gavin_Holmes23) January 13, 2017
The Irish are one of seven teams on Holmes’ radar, which he announced on Dec. 22 (Arizona State, Baylor, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA and Utah).
Holmes, a three-star recruit, will have an official visit to Arizona State on Friday. He had 83 catches, 1,545 yards, 15 TDs and was named 6-5A Offensive MVP and 5A all state. Holmes also switched his official visit on Jan. 20 from UCLA to Baylor.
Justin NW 2017 WR @Gavin_Holmes23 has changed his 1/20 OV from #UCLA to #Baylor #SicEmsquad17.— NETarrantNews (@NETarrantNews) January 11, 2017
Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks held an in-home visit with Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops and Cale Gundy on Thursday. Brooks, committed with the Sooners since October, is the 2016 Landry Award winner, District 4-6A MVP and finished his career with 25 straight 100-yard rushing games, 200 yards or more in final 10, and was a two-time 6A all-state selection.
@offenseofmind @OU_CoachStoops @OU_CoachGundy @yung_dale It was a Great OU Visit..KBtheRB #SoonerSquad17 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/HQ9BJbK5hG— Sandra Brooks (@sbrooks227) January 13, 2017
San Diego State visited quarterback commit Cam Roane of Colleyville Heritage on Thursday. He finished the year with 3,462 total yards and 38 TDs.
Fort Worth All Saints defensive end Max Cummins opened up his commitment on Jan 4., originally from UConn, and is set to visit Houston on Friday, and Virginia on Jan. 20. Cummins is listed at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds.
Southlake Carroll offensive tackle Henry Klinge, will take his official visit to Baylor on Jan. 20. He was offered by the Bears on Dec. 16. Klinge, a first team all district pick, got offers from Houston (Jan. 6), Army (Jan. 3) and North Texas (Jan. 2).
