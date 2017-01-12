Northwest receiver has in-home visit with Notre Dame

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Pause

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

1:04 TCU's 'Kenny Hustle' on his nickname: 'I hustle'

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story

1:00 Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett heaps praise on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

2:52 Clarence and Charean on Dez's controversial non-catch and Cowboys chance to move forward

12:47 Titletown, TX, epilogue: Always a Bearcat

2:04 Globetrotter makes sick trick shot from roof of Super Bowl site in Houston