Kennedale’s Baron Browning makes MaxPreps team

Kennedale’s Baron Browning was named to the first team defense for the 2016 MaxPreps Medium School All-American Football Team.
Headed to Ohio State, Browning earned Associated Press Class 4A state Defensive Player of the Year honors. He had 75 tackles on the season with 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was also named to the Star Telegram Super Team.
Browning, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 230-pounds, helped the Wildcats to their best postseason run in school history, making it to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals.
Browning, a 5-star recruit on 247Sports, was a nominee for the 2016 Landry Award in December. He played in the U.S. Army All-American bowl in San Antonio on Saturday.
Comments