Army Bowl stars learn from Hall of Fame player

Elite competitions such as the U.S. Army All-American game attract some notable visitors, and Thursday’s West team practice had NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams in attendance.
“Maybe get a chance to shake his hand and see if any of that greatness can rub off on some of us,” West coach Todd Dodge said. “We got a great one here today.”
Williams, who grew up in Hollygrove, a rough neighborhood in the 17th Ward of New Orleans, urged the players to relish this opportunity make a mark in football and life. He included an analogy about children eagerly awaiting the departure of construction crew after pouring cement.
“There was a certain amount of time before that cement would dry that you had to get your name in it, get your hand print in it,” Williams said. “My cement is already dry. God has blessed me that in my dry cement is a Hall of Fame career.
“Who would have thought that God would have allowed me to do what I did. It’s your turn now, and now the cement’s wet.”
Robinson is ready
Still a bit banged up from a Dec. 17 UIL title game, DeSoto quarterback Shawn Robinson’s last day in contact drills was the TCU commit’s most complete practice.
“In the second practice [Monday], he really started spinning it like we’ve all seen him do it before,” Dodge said of Robinson’s arm. “Shawn showed [Wednesday] what he’s all about as far as the quick feet and the run game, so we’re really, really excited about him.”
Busy Browning
NBC television viewers can expect to see plenty of Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning during Saturday’s game, which begins at noon. Browning got lots of snaps on special teams, too, which was also common at Kennedale.
“The only one I wasn’t on there was kick return, but I’m on kick return here, so I’m like ‘OK,’” he said. “I’m just having fun.”
Multi-faceted Filiaga
Playing right tackle, instead his usual spot at left tackle, does not seem to faze Aledo’s Chuck Filiaga.
“There’s some guys that are all-around natural athletes so I feel like I’m one of those guys,” Filiaga said. “I could play quarterback. Put me at any position and I could do good at it.”
Robinson agrees, somewhat.
“He’s got some skills. He can catch the ball,” Robinson said. “I don’t know about throwing it. I’d have to see that. I know he can catch.”
