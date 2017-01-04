Texans represented on Max Preps All American Football Team

Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks was selected to the CBS MaxPreps All-American Football Team for 2016.
Brooks, committed to Oklahoma, made second-team offense. He rushed for 2,865 yards and 40 touchdowns in 11 games this season, was named District 4-6A MVP and helped the Tigers to the third round of the playoffs.
He also won the 2016 Landry Award, made the Associated Press all state team, and was voted Star Telegram Offensive Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year.
2016 @dfwvarsity Male Athlete of the Year, as voted by his peers, Mansfield senior @offenseofmind!! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/2Lm7QeDS9t— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 1, 2017
Including Brooks, 11 Texans made the list that included a first and second team offense, and first and second team defense. A total of 60 players were selected.
DeSoto quarterback and TCU commit Shawn Robinson, and Plano East defensive lineman and Texas A&M commit Anthony Hines III made first team.
While Texas had 11 players on the team, California came in second with 6. Florida had 5 and three states had 4.
