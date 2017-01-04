Texans represented on Max Preps All American Football Team

2:08 Incredible shooting by Nowitzki and Barnes Pause

0:37 TCU's Patterson on toughening team in bowl practices

3:03 LD Bell girls upset Trinity, remain perfect in 5-6A

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

4:07 TCU alum and NFL RB LaDainian Tomlinson talks summer camp, Hall of Fame and College World Series

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop