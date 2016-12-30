Area stars head to All-America games in the new year

Five area high school players, and TCU’s top commit, have achieved All-American status and are participating in two upcoming nationally-televised all-star football games.
Wide receivers Tylan Wallace from Fort Worth South Hills and Mansfield’s Saiid Adebo are playing in the 10th annual Under Armour All-America game in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff is noon Sunday on ESPN.
“It’s been fun. It’s something you don’t want to miss,” said Wallace, who’s sharing a room at the ESPN Worldwide of Sports facility with Waxahachie wideout Jalen Reagor said. “You have the best coaches teaching you and the best players are all out here trying to prove themselves.”
Wallace and Reagor are among eight wide receivers on Team Highlight, while Adebo plays for Team Armour.
“Just looking forward to the game and show everyone what I can do,” Wallace added.
The 17th annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl is Jan. 7 at noon from San Antonio’s Alamodome and will be broadcast on NBC. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott played in the 2013 game.
Aledo offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga, Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning, DeSoto quarterback Shawn Robinson, and Southlake Carroll safety Robert Barnes are West teammates for the Jan. 7 game.
On Friday, Barnes and fellow All-American Earnest Brown (defensive lineman, Denton Ryan) were hosted by the Cowboys at The Star in Frisco. The two attended coach Jason Garrett’s press conference, the team’s practice, and participated in a team huddle.
“It’s been an awesome experience just to see how fast they practice, and the intensity they bring with them,” Barnes said. “Just to be in front of those guys you see every Sunday, it was a crazy experience, a crazy moment.”
Barnes, a four-star recruit, broke the fibula in his right leg in October. Barnes will attend all activities in San Antonio, and be on the sidelines during the game.
“I’ve been doing rehab and I should be full speed by the time I get to Oklahoma,” he added.
Filiaga, a 6-foot-7 tackle, is also a four-star recruit. He has narrowed his list to Oklahoma, Michigan and Nebraska, and is expected announce his choice during the game.
“I played high school football in Ohio and it’s a great football state,” said Garrett, “but until you live in Texas there’s nothing like it. And it’s such a credit to the youth coaches, to the high school coaches, and the environment they create.”
Staff writers Drew Davison, Brian Gosset and Charean Williams contributed to this report.
High school All-Americans
WR Tylan Wallace
FW South Hills
Oklahoma State
WR Saiid Adebo
Mansfield
Notre Dame
OL Chuck Filiaga
Aledo
Undecided
DB Robert Barnes
Southlake Carroll
Oklahoma
LB Baron Browning
Kennedale
Ohio State
QB Shawn Robinson
DeSoto
TCU
