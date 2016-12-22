High School Football

December 22, 2016 9:23 PM

Northwest senior receiver names his Top-7 schools

By Brian Gosset

Justin Northwest senior wideout Gavin Holmes has been on everyone’s list the last few weeks, but on Thursday, the three-star recruit announced his Top-7 schools on Twitter.

His schools include Baylor, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, Utah and Arizona State, where he’ll make a visit on Jan. 13. He’ll make a visit to UCLA on Jan. 20.

“Thank you God for this opportunity. I want to thank every school who has believed in me, and offered me a scholarship to play at their school. With that being said, I have decided to narrow down my list, and will be focusing on these seven schools,” Holmes said on Twitter.

Holmes finished 2016 with 83 catches, 1,545 yards and 16 TDs as the Texans went 10-2 and won their first playoff game in program history. He was named Associated Press 5A all state first team, District 6-5A Offensive MVP and Star Telegram Super Team first team all area.

Holmes picked up an offer from Oregon less than 24 hours ago, and from Baylor, Notre Dame and UCLA in the past nine days.

