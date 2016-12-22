Super Team: Mansfield pair honored as area’s top football players

The Mansfield school district produced some of the area’s best teams this season, so it’s no surprise that the Star-Telegram’s players of the year hail from the city’s schools.
Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks earned Offensive Player of the Year honors by finishing his career with 25 consecutive 100-yard games and rushing for 2,128 yards and 26 touchdowns in eight games as the Tigers captured the District 4-6A title. He is headed to Oklahoma.
Mansfield Legacy safety Jalen Catalon, only a sophomore, was honored as Defensive Player of the Year for recording 150 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and eight pass break ups. His spectacular playmaking ability helped lead the Broncos to an appearance the 5A Division I quarterfinals, where they lost a heart-breaker to eventual state champ Highland Park.
