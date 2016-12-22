Aledo’s Chuck Filiaga announces Top 3

When Aledo senior offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga finally commits on Jan. 7, it’ll come down to Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan.
The 6-foot-7 and 330-pounder announced his Top-3 on Twitter on Thursday.
My top 3 pic.twitter.com/7uledBi7A5— Chuck Filiaga (@CFiliaga) December 22, 2016
Filiaga had home visits with all three schools, and trimmed down his options from Texas, TCU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, USC, Tennessee and Michigan.
The overall No. 97 high school player in the nation and four-star recruit, will make his commitment at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American game on Jan. 7 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.
Filiaga, who was first team all district 6-5A and second team 5A all state, helped Aledo to the 5A Division II state title, 24-16 over Corpus Christi Calallen on Dec. 16.
