Aledo, North Crowley pair pick up offers

More offers are coming in after the conclusion of the high school football season, including state champs Logan Bridges and Preston Jefferis from Aledo.
Bridges picked up an offer from Southwest Baptist University. The senior wideout led the Bearcats with 1,144 yards receiving and 14 TDs.
Blessed to receive my 4th offer to play football at Southwest Baptist University!! #GoCats pic.twitter.com/lnUD82JQJQ— Logan Bridges (@Brogann17) December 20, 2016
TOUCHDOWN @Aledo_Football @DillonDavis_8 to @Brogann17 44 yards, Bearcats 35-6 HALF. 40th TD pass Davis, Bridges 134 rec 2TD today #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/CIa5MYdwqF— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) November 25, 2016
Jefferis, who had 929 yards receiving and 10 TDs for Aledo, got an offer on Wednesday from William Jewell. He also got invited to play in the NoKaOi Senior Bowl in Honolulu.
Very excited and blessed to have received my 2nd offer from William jewell!! #RedBirdsRising pic.twitter.com/ujHzughM6D— Preston jefferis (@pjeff54) December 21, 2016
Thankfull to receive an invitation to the NoKaOi senior bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii @NoKaOiSrBowl pic.twitter.com/HVc73slm3z— Preston jefferis (@pjeff54) December 13, 2016
Over at North Crowley, senior defensive lineman Bryce Peoples picked up offer from Central Arkansas on Wednesday. Peoples, who was Class 6A all state honorable mention last year, had 46 tackles, nine for loss in 10 games.
I have verbally committed to the University Of Central Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/ReK5Ryk2VU— Bryce Peoples (@817_made) December 20, 2016
Senior Kevin Ellis, who also plays basketball for coach Tommy Brakel, picked up offers from Henderson State and Southwest Baptist University in the past four days. He had 76 tackles on defense, and scored six total TDs on offense.
Blessed to receive a offer from Southwest Baptist University pic.twitter.com/0Rck7iSVmw— kev (@Kevin_Ellis5) December 17, 2016
Blessed to receive a offer from Henderson State University! pic.twitter.com/KUIV6DMW7O— kev (@Kevin_Ellis5) December 21, 2016
