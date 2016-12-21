High School Football

December 21, 2016 5:35 PM

Aledo, North Crowley pair pick up offers

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

More offers are coming in after the conclusion of the high school football season, including state champs Logan Bridges and Preston Jefferis from Aledo.

Bridges picked up an offer from Southwest Baptist University. The senior wideout led the Bearcats with 1,144 yards receiving and 14 TDs.

Jefferis, who had 929 yards receiving and 10 TDs for Aledo, got an offer on Wednesday from William Jewell. He also got invited to play in the NoKaOi Senior Bowl in Honolulu.

Over at North Crowley, senior defensive lineman Bryce Peoples picked up offer from Central Arkansas on Wednesday. Peoples, who was Class 6A all state honorable mention last year, had 46 tackles, nine for loss in 10 games.

Senior Kevin Ellis, who also plays basketball for coach Tommy Brakel, picked up offers from Henderson State and Southwest Baptist University in the past four days. He had 76 tackles on defense, and scored six total TDs on offense.

Related content

High School Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

View more video

Sports Videos