December 20, 2016 4:02 PM

Justin Northwest RB picks up two more offers

By Brian Gosset

Justin Northwest senior running back Syrus Moore picked up two more offers from Southwest Baptist University and William Jewell.

Moore now has three offers, the first coming from Scott Junior College.

A first team all district 6-5A running back, Moore rushed for 1,800 yards and 20 TDs in 12 games as the Texans went 10-2 and won their first playoff game in program history.

Moore, who added 17 catches for 288 yards and one TD, also made Class 5A Associated Press honorable mention. He also was invited to three bowl games and has decided to play in Thursday’s Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

