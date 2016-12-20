High School Football

December 20, 2016 10:53 AM

Aledo’s Chuck Filiaga will announce Top-3 this week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Upon winning a state title last week, Aledo senior offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga will be announcing his Top-3 colleges this week, with Wednesday as a possible target day.

Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, TCU, Michigan, USC, Tennessee, Oregon and Ole Miss are on Filiaga’s Top-10 list.

Filiaga, a second-team all state pick, has taken official visits to Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma and Nebraska. He also has three home visits with Michigan, Oklahoma and Nebraska. He also went to Texas and was the first visit in the Tom Herman era.

Filiaga was selected to play in the Jan. 7 U.S. Army All-American game in San Antonio’s Alamodome, where he will make his official commitment.

Aledo capped off a perfect season with a 24-16 victory over Corpus Christi Calallen in the 5A Division II state final on Friday.

Related content

High School Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

View more video

Sports Videos