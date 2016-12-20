Aledo’s Chuck Filiaga will announce Top-3 this week

Upon winning a state title last week, Aledo senior offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga will be announcing his Top-3 colleges this week, with Wednesday as a possible target day.
Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, TCU, Michigan, USC, Tennessee, Oregon and Ole Miss are on Filiaga’s Top-10 list.
Filiaga, a second-team all state pick, has taken official visits to Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma and Nebraska. He also has three home visits with Michigan, Oklahoma and Nebraska. He also went to Texas and was the first visit in the Tom Herman era.
Filiaga was selected to play in the Jan. 7 U.S. Army All-American game in San Antonio’s Alamodome, where he will make his official commitment.
Aledo capped off a perfect season with a 24-16 victory over Corpus Christi Calallen in the 5A Division II state final on Friday.
We are state champs‼️ Great way to end our senior season as well our last fight on the field together‼️ #titletowntx #Allin pic.twitter.com/2hYOv6Sk8v— Chuck Filiaga (@CFiliaga) December 17, 2016
