December 19, 2016 2:52 PM

Aledo football climbs into national rankings after 16-0 season

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

The Aledo Bearcats’ victory last week in the UIL Class 5 Division II championship has moved them into the CBS/MaxPreps national football rankings, at No. 25.

The two ranked 6A winners moved up in Monday’s list.

Division II champion DeSoto (16-0) climbed past Florida’s IMG Academy (11-0) to No. 2, while Division I winner Austin Lake Travis (15-1) is up to No. 7.

“Aledo joins the Xcellent 25 after finishing the 2016 season a perfect 16-0 and claiming its third state championship since 2013,” the MaxPreps citation reads. “The front-runner for freshman of the year, Jase McClellan, led the Bearcats.”

McClellan rushed for 98 yards on 13 carries, including a 59-yard touchdown run early in the second half. Aledo is the first UIL team to win six titles in an eight-year span.

Final CBS/MaxPreps national football rankings will be released after Friday’s ESPNU nationally-televised games from the Ford Center in Frisco.

No. 18 Chandler, Ariz. (12-) meets Valdosta, Ga. (14-1) at 5 p.m., and No. 16 Bingham plays St. Thomas Aquinas (12-2) at 8:30 p.m.

Titletown, TX., episode 18: 'Six Seconds' to State

The Bearcats draw inspiration from visiting University of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh as they face a tough state semifinal matchup without one of their best players on defense.

Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com

CBS/MaxPreps rankings

1.

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

15-0

2.

DeSoto (DeSoto)

16-0

3.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

11-0

4.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

14-1

5.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

13-2

6.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

12-2

7.

Lake Travis (Austin)

15-1

8.

DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

13-0

9.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

13-1

10.

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

14-0

11.

Roswell (Roswell, Ga.)

14-1

12.

St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

14-0

13.

Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

14-0

14.

Cass Tech (Detroit, Mich.)

14-0

15.

Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

11-2

16.

Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)

14-0

17.

Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)

15-0

18.

Chandler (Chandler, Ariz.)

12-2

19.

East (Salt Lake City, Utah)

14-0

20.

South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.)

14-1

21.

Cocoa (Cocoa, Fla.)

12-1

22.

Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)

15-0

23.

Hoover (Hoover, Ala.)

12-2

24.

St. Xavier (Cincinnati, Ohio)

10-5

25.

Aledo (Aledo)

16-0

Aledo final statistical leaders

Passing

Dillon Davis

189-311-11

45 TDs

Rushing

Jase McClellan

201-1,527

20 TDs

Michael Jordan

114-1,093

17

Donald Evans

142-983

25

Receiving

Logan Bridges

51-1,114

14 TDs

Hunter Rosson

51-930

13

Preston Jefferis

40-929

10

Total tackles

Aaron Hale

116

Wyatt Harris

108

James Williams

107

Will Trawick

107

Wes Harris

105

Tackles for loss

Aaron Hale

12

Wes Harris

12

James Williams

11

Rhett Harris

10

Hunter Rosson

10

Sacks

Michael Arlt

14

Colt Ellison

10

Wes Harris

10

James Williams

8

Interceptions

Brannon Webb

5

Rhett Harris

3

Wyatt Harris

3

