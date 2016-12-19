Aledo football climbs into national rankings after 16-0 season

The Aledo Bearcats’ victory last week in the UIL Class 5 Division II championship has moved them into the CBS/MaxPreps national football rankings, at No. 25.
The two ranked 6A winners moved up in Monday’s list.
Division II champion DeSoto (16-0) climbed past Florida’s IMG Academy (11-0) to No. 2, while Division I winner Austin Lake Travis (15-1) is up to No. 7.
“Aledo joins the Xcellent 25 after finishing the 2016 season a perfect 16-0 and claiming its third state championship since 2013,” the MaxPreps citation reads. “The front-runner for freshman of the year, Jase McClellan, led the Bearcats.”
McClellan rushed for 98 yards on 13 carries, including a 59-yard touchdown run early in the second half. Aledo is the first UIL team to win six titles in an eight-year span.
Final CBS/MaxPreps national football rankings will be released after Friday’s ESPNU nationally-televised games from the Ford Center in Frisco.
No. 18 Chandler, Ariz. (12-) meets Valdosta, Ga. (14-1) at 5 p.m., and No. 16 Bingham plays St. Thomas Aquinas (12-2) at 8:30 p.m.
CBS/MaxPreps rankings
1.
Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
15-0
2.
DeSoto (DeSoto)
16-0
3.
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
11-0
4.
Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
14-1
5.
St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
13-2
6.
St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
12-2
7.
Lake Travis (Austin)
15-1
8.
DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)
13-0
9.
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
13-1
10.
American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
14-0
11.
Roswell (Roswell, Ga.)
14-1
12.
St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)
14-0
13.
Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
14-0
14.
Cass Tech (Detroit, Mich.)
14-0
15.
Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
11-2
16.
Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)
14-0
17.
Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
15-0
18.
Chandler (Chandler, Ariz.)
12-2
19.
East (Salt Lake City, Utah)
14-0
20.
South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.)
14-1
21.
Cocoa (Cocoa, Fla.)
12-1
22.
Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)
15-0
23.
Hoover (Hoover, Ala.)
12-2
24.
St. Xavier (Cincinnati, Ohio)
10-5
25.
Aledo (Aledo)
16-0
Aledo final statistical leaders
Passing
Dillon Davis
189-311-11
45 TDs
Rushing
Jase McClellan
201-1,527
20 TDs
Michael Jordan
114-1,093
17
Donald Evans
142-983
25
Receiving
Logan Bridges
51-1,114
14 TDs
Hunter Rosson
51-930
13
Preston Jefferis
40-929
10
Total tackles
Aaron Hale
116
Wyatt Harris
108
James Williams
107
Will Trawick
107
Wes Harris
105
Tackles for loss
Aaron Hale
12
Wes Harris
12
James Williams
11
Rhett Harris
10
Hunter Rosson
10
Sacks
Michael Arlt
14
Colt Ellison
10
Wes Harris
10
James Williams
8
Interceptions
Brannon Webb
5
Rhett Harris
3
Wyatt Harris
3
Interceptions
Brannon Webb
5
Rhett Harris
3
Wyatt Harris
3
Comments