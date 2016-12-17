Another 16-0 Aledo season ultimately crafted by defense, senior pride

An undefeated season coupled with a state championship is nothing new for the Aledo football team.
The Bearcats beat Corpus Christi Calallen 24-16 on Friday to win the Class 5A Division II state title — their seventh championship in program history and sixth in the past eight years.
“They battled and battled and battled,” head coach Steve Wood said. “What better way to go — they’re state champions and they’ve done everything we’ve asked out of them. I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
It was Aledo’s third 16-0 season since 2010. For the senior class, it’s the third title, joining the teams from 2013 and 2014.
“It’s been awesome,” senior quarterback Dillon Davis said. “This is what we’ve been working for since we were in the second grade playing pee-wee. We knew we had to play four quarters against Calallen, they’re a great team. It just feels awesome coming out on top and bringing a title back to our town.”
In 16 games, the Bearcats scored 883 points — 55.2 per game. They scored 50 or more points in 11 games, and 60 or more in seven games.
In the past two weeks, however, Aledo recorded its two lowest scoring outputs of the season. But that’s where the defense rose to the challenge. The defense held Calallen to 229 yards, and forced four turnovers against Mesquite Poteet in the state semifinals.
“I feel like the defense has improved each week and we really wanted to make a statement in the playoffs as a defensive unit,” senior linebacker Rhett Harris said.
Harris had five solo tackles, three for loss and one sack against Calallen. He also ran for a 5-yard touchdown on offense. It was a little more sweeter for Harris to share the moment with cousins Wes and Wyatt Harris.
“This season was really great. We finished perfect, which is really hard to do in Texas high school football,” Rhett Harris said. “The whole team was all in on the same goal, to win another state title to continue the Aledo Bearcat legacy and for us seniors, we have been playing together since we were 7 years old and we have always dreamed of winning a state title our senior year.”
