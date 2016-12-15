Back’s 180 rush yards, 4 TDs lead Gunter past Boling 43-7

Colson Stovall rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns and Gunter rolled in its first state final appearance, beating Boling 43-7 for the Class 3A Division II championship Thursday night.
Stovall had TD runs of 1, 5, 22 and 2 yards, and quarterback Trey Carr opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge as Gunter (16-0) built a 21-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter. Carr rushed for 105 yards and completed all four of his passes for 37 yards.
Gunter didn’t allow an offensive touchdown and gave up just 142 yards total offense and six first downs while gaining 411 yards.
The only touchdown for Boling (13-3) came on an 80-yard kickoff return by Ronald Krushall.
Gunter was coming off a semifinal victory over two-time Class 2A Division I champion Canadian. Boling won a title in its only other trip to the state finals in 1972.
Dylan Jantz rushed for 48 yards and Gunter’s final touchdown on a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Kade Bickham had 51 yards rushing to lead Boling, and Vernon Jackson was 3 of 7 passing for 41 yards.
