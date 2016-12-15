Refugio tops Crawford on late field goal

Diego Gonzales kicked an 18-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining, and Refugio beat Crawford 23-20 to win the Class 2A Division I championship Thursday.
Jacobe Avery had 40 of his game-high 116 yards rushing on the winning drive, which covered 11 plays and 74 yards in the final 4 1/2 minutes. Refugio (15-1) won its fourth state title and first since 2011.
Gage Pearson threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns for Crawford (14-2), which was playing in its first title game since 2004.
The game was delayed early in the fourth quarter when Refugio lineman Jackson Carroll was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher.
Avery opened the scoring with a 43-yard pass to Robert Ortiz and ran for two touchdowns, including a 17-yarder that gave Refugio a 20-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
After Crawford pulled even on Pearson’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Dutschmann, Jaylon Mascorro ran 19 yards on the second play of the winning march, followed by Avery’s 22-yard run to the Crawford 27.
Refugio drove to the Crawford 1 while working the clock, setting up Gonzales’ kick.
Mascorro had 99 yards rushing. Dutschmann rushed for 52 yards to lead Crawford, which was held to 2.8 yards per carry.
