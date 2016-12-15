High School Football

Bremond, QB capture 3rd straight title as Iraan’s inspiring run ends

ARLINGTON

Roshauud Paul ran for 231 yards and five touchdowns, capping his third straight state championship by leading Bremond to a 49-28 victory over Iraan for the Class 2A Division II title Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Paul finished 47-0 as the starting quarterback in his career, becoming the state’s all-time leader in victories without a loss as Bremond (16-0) finished its third straight undefeated season. It was Bremond’s fourth state title.

Kyle O’Bannon scored three touchdowns for Iraan (15-1), which made a run to its first title game in 20 years while dealing with the death of a cheerleader sponsor in a bus accident on the trip home from the team’s victory in the state quarterfinals two weeks ago.

Paul ran for three straight touchdowns from 51, 4 and 50 yards, the last two just more than a minute apart early in the fourth quarter to give Bremond a 49-21 lead. He opened the scoring with a 40-yard pass to Joe Williams. Paul had 153 yards passing.

After Paul’s 4-yard run for a 42-21 lead, Iraan’s Clayton Kent came up 2 yards short on fourth-and-7 to give the ball back to Bremond. Paul’s 50-yard scoring run came on the next play.

Kent had 149 yards rushing, and his only completion in four passes was a 26-yard touchdown to O’Bannon, who had 62 yards rushing and two scores.

Josh White had three catches for 84 yards for Bremond.

After Aledo opens its doors to grieving Iraan, the title game awaits

A small bus carrying cheerleaders and two cheerleader sponsors was hit on Interstate 20 near Big Spring by a tractor-trailer on Dec. 2 and cheerleader sponsor Elizabeth Pope was killed and seven others were injured.

Titletown, TX., episode 18: 'Six Seconds' to State

The Bearcats draw inspiration from visiting University of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh as they face a tough state semifinal matchup without one of their best players on defense.

Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com

High School Huddle: All signs point to another state title for Aledo

Beat writer Brian Gosset breaks down the title games this week, including Aledo and DeSoto.

