Bremond, QB capture 3rd straight title as Iraan’s inspiring run ends

Roshauud Paul ran for 231 yards and five touchdowns, capping his third straight state championship by leading Bremond to a 49-28 victory over Iraan for the Class 2A Division II title Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Paul finished 47-0 as the starting quarterback in his career, becoming the state’s all-time leader in victories without a loss as Bremond (16-0) finished its third straight undefeated season. It was Bremond’s fourth state title.
Kyle O’Bannon scored three touchdowns for Iraan (15-1), which made a run to its first title game in 20 years while dealing with the death of a cheerleader sponsor in a bus accident on the trip home from the team’s victory in the state quarterfinals two weeks ago.
Paul ran for three straight touchdowns from 51, 4 and 50 yards, the last two just more than a minute apart early in the fourth quarter to give Bremond a 49-21 lead. He opened the scoring with a 40-yard pass to Joe Williams. Paul had 153 yards passing.
After Paul’s 4-yard run for a 42-21 lead, Iraan’s Clayton Kent came up 2 yards short on fourth-and-7 to give the ball back to Bremond. Paul’s 50-yard scoring run came on the next play.
Kent had 149 yards rushing, and his only completion in four passes was a 26-yard touchdown to O’Bannon, who had 62 yards rushing and two scores.
Josh White had three catches for 84 yards for Bremond.
Comments