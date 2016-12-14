Teams Announced for ESPNU GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

The GEICO State Champions Bowl Series is coming to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Dec. 23 with a double-header between high school state champs across the country.
ESPNU will televise the games at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. The double-header will feature state champions from Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Utah.
Chandler vs. Valdosta
Chandler (Ariz.) and Valdosta (Ga.) will battle it out in the first game. Chandler was the AIA (6A) champs while Valdosta was GHSA (6A) champs.
Shaun Aguano has already captured two Arizona state championships in only five seasons at Chandler. Alan Rodemaker has brought Valdosta back to prominence with a state title in his very first season as head coach; though it was the 24th state championship for this storied program.
Bingham vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
In the nightcap, the No. 11 team in the nation, Bingham (Utah), the UHSAA (5A) champs face No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), the FHSAA (7A) champs.
There will be nine ESPN 300 ranked players from the 2017 and 2018 classes on the field when Bingham and St. Thomas Aquinas meet. A perfect season will be on the line for Bingham, while St. Thomas Aquinas will look to solidify a top five national ranking.
Teams
Chandler High School (12-2)
Head Coach: Shaun Aguano
Players to Watch: WR Kolby Taylor (Oregon State), RB T.J. Green (Oregon State), WR Johnny Johnson III (Oregon)
In the Arizona 6A finals, Chandler redeemed a mid-season loss against undefeated Mountain Pointe to cap a 10-game winning streak and state championship title, second in the past three seasons.
Valdosta High School (14-1)
Head Coach: Alan Rodemaker
Player to Watch: Zakoby McClain
With over 900 wins in school history and 24 state titles, Valdosta has won more games than any high school team in the nation, and were crowned “TitleTown USA” by ESPN’s SportsCenter.
No. 11 Bingham High School (14-0)
Head Coach: John Lambourne
ESPN 300 (Class of 2017):
No. 131 Jay Tufele (DT)
No. 276 Langi Tuifua (DE)
Bingham is the only team to have participated in the State Champions Bowl Series previously; having lost a heart-breaking overtime game to Booker T. Washington, FL in 2014. They will look to keep its season perfect with a 15th win to add to their state title, sixth in eleven years.
No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas High School (12-2)
Head Coach: Roger Harriott
ESPN 300 (Class of 2017):
No. 33 Trevon Grimes (WR) Ohio State Verbal
ESPN 300 (Class of 2018):
No. 46 Asante Samuel Jr. (CB)
No. 53 Nikolas Bonitto (DE)
No. 54 Al Blades Jr. (CB)
No. 72 Elijah Moore (WR)
No. 174 Sebastian Sainterling (OG)
No. 221 Rocky Shelton (OLB)
St. Thomas Aquinas captured its third-consecutive 7A Florida state title and 10th overall. They have outscored opponents 346-52 over their current nine-game winning streak.
