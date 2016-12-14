Richland Springs tops Balmorhea for 8th six-man state title

Walker Tippie ran for 414 yards and eight touchdowns and threw for two scores, leading Richland Springs to a 96-50 victory over Balmorhea in the Class A Division II six-man championship game Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.
Tippie had scoring runs of 58, 37 and 63 yards in third quarter to break open a close game as Richland Springs (15-0) extended its six-man record with an eighth state title.
Richland Springs won the championship on the 45-point mercy rule when Lusty Hutton scored the last of his three rushing touchdowns from 41 yards and Jared Martin made the two-point PAT kick with 2:03 remaining. Hutton had 109 yards rushing.
Marco Martinez threw for 175 yards and four touchdowns in the first trip to the title game for Balmorhea (14-1). Kyle Garcia ran for 135 yards and a touchdown and threw for two scores.
