December 14, 2016 9:36 PM

Richland Springs tops Balmorhea for 8th six-man state title

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON

Walker Tippie ran for 414 yards and eight touchdowns and threw for two scores, leading Richland Springs to a 96-50 victory over Balmorhea in the Class A Division II six-man championship game Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

Tippie had scoring runs of 58, 37 and 63 yards in third quarter to break open a close game as Richland Springs (15-0) extended its six-man record with an eighth state title.

Richland Springs won the championship on the 45-point mercy rule when Lusty Hutton scored the last of his three rushing touchdowns from 41 yards and Jared Martin made the two-point PAT kick with 2:03 remaining. Hutton had 109 yards rushing.

Marco Martinez threw for 175 yards and four touchdowns in the first trip to the title game for Balmorhea (14-1). Kyle Garcia ran for 135 yards and a touchdown and threw for two scores.

