December 14, 2016 6:36 PM

Cleburne dual-threat quarterback commits to North Texas

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

After a season with 3,757 yards and 45 total TDs, Cleburne senior quarterback Tre’Von Bradley has committed to North Texas.

Cleburne started 4-0 including a 66-40 victory over Stephenville in the season opener, its first win in the series since 1988. Bradley threw for 151 yards on 15 of 23 passing and 2 TDs; he added 18 carries for 431 yards and 7 TDs for a grand total of 582 yards and 9 TDs.

Against North Crowley on Sept. 9, Bradley threw for 158 yards and 4 TDs and ran for another 316 yards and 3 TDs.

He was later named District 9-5A MVP as Cleburne won its final game of the season to clinch a playoff berth.

