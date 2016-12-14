Cleburne dual-threat quarterback commits to North Texas

After a season with 3,757 yards and 45 total TDs, Cleburne senior quarterback Tre’Von Bradley has committed to North Texas.
After long talks with my family, & coaches I am very excited to announce my commitment to The University of North Texas✅#GlorytoGod pic.twitter.com/oRxD6Itixk— Tre'Von Bradley (@Trevon_bradley) December 14, 2016
Cleburne started 4-0 including a 66-40 victory over Stephenville in the season opener, its first win in the series since 1988. Bradley threw for 151 yards on 15 of 23 passing and 2 TDs; he added 18 carries for 431 yards and 7 TDs for a grand total of 582 yards and 9 TDs.
Then wow. 71yd TD comp Tre'Von Bradley to Austin Robinson for @cleburnehigh, it's 17-6 @CHSSpartanFB 11:38Q2 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/vpAOz1MX3g— Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) October 1, 2016
Against North Crowley on Sept. 9, Bradley threw for 158 yards and 4 TDs and ran for another 316 yards and 3 TDs.
He was later named District 9-5A MVP as Cleburne won its final game of the season to clinch a playoff berth.
