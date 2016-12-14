High School Football

December 14, 2016 1:15 PM

‘Tis the recruiting season for Texas high school football

By Brian Gosset

As national signing day for high school football players near - Feb. 1 to be exact - the time is now for the recruiting season to heat up as the season comes to an official end on Saturday.

Mansfield Legacy sophomore safety Jalen Catalon, who was named Associated Press 5A All State Defensive Player of the Year, picked up offers from Missouri and SMU following the Broncos’ season.

Catalon had more than 180 tackles, nine interceptions and seven pass deflections. He accounted for almost a quarter of the total team tackles and three forced fumbles.

Justin Northwest senior receiver Gavin Holmes also made the 5A first team all state team and picked up another offer from Pac-12 school UCLA.

Holmes is picking up steam after de-committing from Iowa last month. He has nearly 30 offers and is set to make an official visit to Arizona State on Jan. 13.

Richland senior quarterback Trae Self broke a school single season record with 41 TDs. He received his fourth offer in Tyler Junior College. He also has offers from Limestone College, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Navarro College.

Self threw for 3,225 yards and helped the Rebels to a Co-8-5A championship, their first playoff trip since 2009 and first playoff win in three decades. He was named 8-5A Offensive MVP.

Self’s teammate, junior linebacker DaShaun White picked up an offer from North Texas. White, a first team 8-5A selection, led Richland with 114 tackles, 18 for loss.

