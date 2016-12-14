‘Tis the recruiting season for Texas high school football

As national signing day for high school football players near - Feb. 1 to be exact - the time is now for the recruiting season to heat up as the season comes to an official end on Saturday.
Mansfield Legacy sophomore safety Jalen Catalon, who was named Associated Press 5A All State Defensive Player of the Year, picked up offers from Missouri and SMU following the Broncos’ season.
Extremely blessed to announce that I have received my second offer from University of Southern Methodist!!#PonyUp pic.twitter.com/cjlPs0BcLW— Jalen Catalon (@jcatalon27) December 7, 2016
Catalon had more than 180 tackles, nine interceptions and seven pass deflections. He accounted for almost a quarter of the total team tackles and three forced fumbles.
An illegal block nullified the TD, but the interception by Legacy's @jcatalon27 stands to kill another Cleburne drive. @legacybroncofb pic.twitter.com/dfJRq1ugJT— Darren Lauber (@darren_lauber) November 11, 2016
I'm telling ya...a magician, another pick for Legacy's Jalen Catalon pic.twitter.com/bYA7Vbl3zu— Kevin Casas (@TheKevinCasas) December 3, 2016
Justin Northwest senior receiver Gavin Holmes also made the 5A first team all state team and picked up another offer from Pac-12 school UCLA.
Blessed to have received an offer from UCLA! #4sup pic.twitter.com/uLTRTpiyyT— Gavin Holmes (@Gavin_Holmes23) December 13, 2016
Holmes is picking up steam after de-committing from Iowa last month. He has nearly 30 offers and is set to make an official visit to Arizona State on Jan. 13.
Northwest @NWTexanFootball strikes first @Prince_M12 to @Gavin_Holmes23 who does the rest 7-0, 11:08 Q1 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/wG4cPpDS4M— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 14, 2016
Richland senior quarterback Trae Self broke a school single season record with 41 TDs. He received his fourth offer in Tyler Junior College. He also has offers from Limestone College, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Navarro College.
Blessed to receive a full ride scholarship offer (#4) to Tyler JUCO!!#ApachePride ⚫️⚪️〽️ pic.twitter.com/aN7xPDbNGD— TheTraeSelf (@TraeSelf_13) December 14, 2016
Thank you to Coach Palmer for coming by & visiting my boy @N_o_K10 & I today! #ApachePride #TJC ⚫️⚪️〽️ pic.twitter.com/2rHT5xZvc3— TheTraeSelf (@TraeSelf_13) December 14, 2016
Self threw for 3,225 yards and helped the Rebels to a Co-8-5A championship, their first playoff trip since 2009 and first playoff win in three decades. He was named 8-5A Offensive MVP.
Beyond humbled and blessed to receive my first offer from The University of North Texas #MeanGreen pic.twitter.com/uhTn7mTwsw— DaShaun White ‼️ (@schoolboyshaun) December 13, 2016
Self’s teammate, junior linebacker DaShaun White picked up an offer from North Texas. White, a first team 8-5A selection, led Richland with 114 tackles, 18 for loss.
