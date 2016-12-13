High School Football

December 13, 2016 1:36 PM

Keller Fossil Ridge’s Anthony Smith commits to UT-San Antonio

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Anthony Smith, a three-star recruit, committed to UT-San Antonio on Dec. 4. The Keller Fossil Ridge senior running back rushed for 1,538 yards and 17 TDs in 2016.

Smith averaged 153.8 yards per game and rushed for 100 or more yards in nine games with a season-high 225 yards on Oct. 27 against Weatherford. He scored at least three TDs in three games, and added 17 catches for 175 yards and three TD receptions.

He was a first team all district selection in 3-6A as the Panthers made the postseason in Class 6A Division II.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

View more video

Sports Videos