Keller Fossil Ridge’s Anthony Smith commits to UT-San Antonio

Anthony Smith, a three-star recruit, committed to UT-San Antonio on Dec. 4. The Keller Fossil Ridge senior running back rushed for 1,538 yards and 17 TDs in 2016.
I Enjoyed my home visit and I am very blessed and excited to announce I will be verbally committing to UTSA! #BirdsUp pic.twitter.com/Zbm53Rm6PA— Ant Ant ++ ® (@antsmith712) December 4, 2016
Smith averaged 153.8 yards per game and rushed for 100 or more yards in nine games with a season-high 225 yards on Oct. 27 against Weatherford. He scored at least three TDs in three games, and added 17 catches for 175 yards and three TD receptions.
He was a first team all district selection in 3-6A as the Panthers made the postseason in Class 6A Division II.
