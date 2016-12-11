High School Football

December 11, 2016 6:30 PM

Picking the 12 winners during UIL Texas state football championship week in Arlington

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

West Orange-Stark, Bremond and Richland Springs are all looking to defend titles as UIL state championship week concludes the Texas high school football season.

Yes, we also can’t believe it, but 19 weeks have flown by since the start of two-a-day practices in early August.

The 12-game slate at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday and end after the final game at 8 p.m. Saturday. Wednesday’s games will include the Class 1A (6-man) title games. Four games will kick off Thursday and three on Friday and Saturday.

Stark, in its third straight state final, looks to defend its 4A Division II title on Friday against Sweetwater. Bremond owns the longest active winning streak in the state at 46 games and looks for a three-peat in 2A Division II on Thursday against Iraan. Richland Springs kicks things off with Balmorhea, trying to defend its 1A Division II title.

State powers Aledo, Austin Lake Travis and Refugio are back in the title game. Gunter and DeSoto are making their first trip , and four-loss Yoakum looks to continue its Cinderella story.

Keeping Up With The Joneses at the State Semifinals

At AT&T Stadium, Highland Park's 31-24 win in the 5A Division I semifinals over Denton Ryan was a family affair, in more ways than one. John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones and the son of Cowboys' COO/EVP Stephen Jones, helped lead the Scots to the state title game, which will be played next week in the same friendly confines. Video by Matthew Martinez.

mmartinez@star-telegram.com
 

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

The Woodlands (15-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (14-1), 8 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

DeSoto (15-0) vs. Cibolo Steele (14-1), 4 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Dallas Highland Park (13-2) vs. Temple (12-3), noon Saturday

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Aledo (15-0) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (14-1), 8 p.m. Friday

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Abilene Wylie (13-1) vs. Carthage (12-2), 4 p.m. Friday

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Sweetwater (13-1) vs. West Orange-Stark (15-0), noon Friday

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Mineola (13-2) vs. Yoakum (11-4), 8 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Gunter (15-0) vs. Boling (13-2), 5 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Crawford (14-1) vs. Refugio (14-1), 1 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Iraan (15-0) vs. Bremond (15-0), 10 a.m. Thursday

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Gail Borden County (13-1) vs. Jonesboro (14-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Balmorhea (14-0) vs. Richland Springs (14-0), 4 p.m. Wednesday

Last week: 13-7 Season: 397-139, .741 winning percentage

Highland Park Advances to 5AD1 State Finals, 31-24 over Denton Ryan

Scots QB John Stephen Jones managed the game and RB Paxton Alexander scored four TDs. Highland Park will face Temple in the state finals next week. Video by Matthew Martinez.

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale 21-13 and into 4A DI title game

Kennedale held Abilene Wylie to 165 yards of total offense, but four turnovers and 11 penalties doomed the Wildcats in a Class 4A Division I semifinal. Running backs D.J. Kirven (23 carries-122 yards, 1 TD) and Jalen Knowles (26-113) led Kennedale.

dlauber@star-telegram.com
 

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

View more video

Sports Videos