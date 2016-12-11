Picking the 12 winners during UIL Texas state football championship week in Arlington

West Orange-Stark, Bremond and Richland Springs are all looking to defend titles as UIL state championship week concludes the Texas high school football season.
Yes, we also can’t believe it, but 19 weeks have flown by since the start of two-a-day practices in early August.
The 12-game slate at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday and end after the final game at 8 p.m. Saturday. Wednesday’s games will include the Class 1A (6-man) title games. Four games will kick off Thursday and three on Friday and Saturday.
Stark, in its third straight state final, looks to defend its 4A Division II title on Friday against Sweetwater. Bremond owns the longest active winning streak in the state at 46 games and looks for a three-peat in 2A Division II on Thursday against Iraan. Richland Springs kicks things off with Balmorhea, trying to defend its 1A Division II title.
State powers Aledo, Austin Lake Travis and Refugio are back in the title game. Gunter and DeSoto are making their first trip , and four-loss Yoakum looks to continue its Cinderella story.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
The Woodlands (15-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (14-1), 8 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
DeSoto (15-0) vs. Cibolo Steele (14-1), 4 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Dallas Highland Park (13-2) vs. Temple (12-3), noon Saturday
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Aledo (15-0) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (14-1), 8 p.m. Friday
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Abilene Wylie (13-1) vs. Carthage (12-2), 4 p.m. Friday
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Sweetwater (13-1) vs. West Orange-Stark (15-0), noon Friday
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Mineola (13-2) vs. Yoakum (11-4), 8 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Gunter (15-0) vs. Boling (13-2), 5 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Crawford (14-1) vs. Refugio (14-1), 1 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Iraan (15-0) vs. Bremond (15-0), 10 a.m. Thursday
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Gail Borden County (13-1) vs. Jonesboro (14-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Balmorhea (14-0) vs. Richland Springs (14-0), 4 p.m. Wednesday
