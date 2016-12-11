High School Football

December 11, 2016 2:43 PM

FW Arlington Heights receiver commits to UTSA

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

The Roadrunners of UT-San Antonio offered Fort Worth Arlington Heights senior Tariq Woolen back on May 25.

After helping the Yellowjackets to another playoff trip and making first team all district in 7-5A, the 6-foot-6 wideout committed with UTSA on Sunday.

Woolen, a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, led the team with 31 catches for 536 yards and 10 TDs this season. He had five other offers from Houston, North Texas, Northwestern State, Stephen F. Austin and Texas State.

Highland Park Advances to 5AD1 State Finals, 31-24 over Denton Ryan

Scots QB John Stephen Jones managed the game and RB Paxton Alexander scored four TDs. Highland Park will face Temple in the state finals next week. Video by Matthew Martinez.

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

Sights and sounds of Aledo's run over Mesquite Poteet

Aledo will look for its third state title in four seasons against Corpus Christi Calallen next Friday at AT&T Stadium.

kcasas@star-telegram.com
 

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

View more video

Sports Videos