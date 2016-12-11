FW Arlington Heights receiver commits to UTSA

The Roadrunners of UT-San Antonio offered Fort Worth Arlington Heights senior Tariq Woolen back on May 25.
After helping the Yellowjackets to another playoff trip and making first team all district in 7-5A, the 6-foot-6 wideout committed with UTSA on Sunday.
Honored and very thankful to say i Verbally commit to play football at UTSA #BirdsUp #birdfamily2017 pic.twitter.com/RKodFfVhgt— Tariq Woolen (@_Tariqwoolen) December 11, 2016
Woolen, a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, led the team with 31 catches for 536 yards and 10 TDs this season. He had five other offers from Houston, North Texas, Northwestern State, Stephen F. Austin and Texas State.
