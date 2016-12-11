Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh visits Aledo

On Monday Dec. 5, Aledo senior offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga had a home visit with Michigan and head football coach Jim Harbaugh. It was Filiaga’s third home visit (Oklahoma, Nebraska).
Michigan is one of 10 colleges on the 6-foot-7 and 330-pounder’s list along with Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oregon, USC and Tennessee.
Filiaga visited Austin and new Texas Longhorn coach Tom Herman on Dec. 3, a day after the Bearcats defeated Saginaw Boswell 42-14 in the 5A Division II state quarterfinals at AT&T Stadium.
He also visited Nebraska over the weekend.
Just landed in Nebraska‼️ #GBR— Chuck Filiaga (@CFiliaga) December 10, 2016
Harbaugh also went to Aledo High School to visit some Bearcats; quarterback Dillon Davis tweeted out a picture with the Wolverines coach.
Great time seeing coach Harbaugh! @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/3huS4CSfBR— Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis_8) December 6, 2016
This came a few days short of Aledo’s next playoff victory, 38-14 over Mesquite Poteet on Friday at Ford Center at The Star in the semifinals. Aledo will play CC Calallen in the state final, 8 p.m. this Friday at AT&T Stadium, in an attempt for its sixth state title in eight years.
