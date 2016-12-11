High School Football

December 11, 2016 12:12 PM

Lamar RB gets two offers in three days; All Saints DE picks UConn

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Arlington Lamar senior Kendall Burt, a second-team running back for District 4-6A, picked up two offers in a span of three days last week from Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern College.

The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound Burt rushed for 414 yards on 80 carries (5.2 yards per carry) and 3 TDs. He added 11 catches for 155 yards and 3 TDs.

Fort Worth All Saints senior defensive end Max Cummins committed to the University of Connecticut on Sunday. He had six other offers from Army, Brown, Columbia, Houston Baptist, Liberty and Tennessee Tech.

The 6-foot-6 and 250-pound Cummins had 72 tackles this season, 48 solo, seven for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass break up.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

View more video

Sports Videos