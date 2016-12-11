Lamar RB gets two offers in three days; All Saints DE picks UConn

Arlington Lamar senior Kendall Burt, a second-team running back for District 4-6A, picked up two offers in a span of three days last week from Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern College.
The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound Burt rushed for 414 yards on 80 carries (5.2 yards per carry) and 3 TDs. He added 11 catches for 155 yards and 3 TDs.
Just received my 2nd offer from Southwestern Oklahoma State University ! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/4TzSKF1Thp— Runlikeburt (@KendallB__) December 8, 2016
Great visit and blessed with my 3rd offer from southwestern college! #GoBuilders pic.twitter.com/s1IYfnC4h9— Runlikeburt (@KendallB__) December 11, 2016
Fort Worth All Saints senior defensive end Max Cummins committed to the University of Connecticut on Sunday. He had six other offers from Army, Brown, Columbia, Houston Baptist, Liberty and Tennessee Tech.
I am so blessed to say that I have verbally committed to play football at UCONN! #huskies #bleedblue pic.twitter.com/idLZLqzfhD— Max Cummins (@MaxCummins40) December 11, 2016
The 6-foot-6 and 250-pound Cummins had 72 tackles this season, 48 solo, seven for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass break up.
