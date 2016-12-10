The Woodlands holds off Allen to deny Eagles berth in 6A Division I state final

The Allen Eagles’ run to a Class 6A Division I state title, for a second straight year, was derailed in the semifinal round. The Woodlands prevailed 36-28 Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Allen scored two touchdowns late, including one with less than a minute left, but the Highlanders recovered the onside kick. The Woodlands jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on an 11-play, 80-yard drive. By halftime The Woodlands led 20-3. The Woodlands meets Austin Lake Travis (14-1) in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
Key players: Highlanders quarterback Eric Schmid passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Allen QB Mitchell Jonke passed for 309 yards and two TDs, and added a 2-yard scoring run.
Key stat: Allen’s rushing attack was averaging 275 yards per game in the playoffs, but was held to under 100 yards for the first time since Week 2.
Records: The Woodlands 15-0: Allen 14-1.
Comments