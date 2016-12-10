FW South Hills’ Clater picks Texas State, Jackson gets offer

Fort Worth South Hills’ senior wideout Calvin Clater committed to Texas State on Dec. 4. He originally committed to Stephen F. Austin in August.
I've decide to De-commit from SFA and Commit to Texas State University #partyintheenzone pic.twitter.com/Qf3dsMPdQu— Calvin Clater⚡ (@Clater911) December 4, 2016
Clater was a first-team receiver this season for District 7-5A with 480 yards and 6 TDs. He helped the Scorpions to an undefeated regular season, district title and their most wins in program history.
Clater was getting more and more looks as the season went by. He was offered by Central Arkansas, Missouri State, UMass and Texas State. Indiana also made a visit.
Blessed to receive an D1 FBS offer from Texas State University pic.twitter.com/RDUNVEJ8bR— Calvin Clater⚡ (@Clater911) November 29, 2016
The 6-foot-3 receiver made his unofficial visit to Texas State on Dec. 2 and two days later, made his official announcement to the Bobcats.
One of his teammates, senior running back Kyran Jackson returned to the Scorpions on his way to the 7-5A MVP award. He was Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2014 before going to Saginaw during the 2015 season.
He picked up an offer from Southwestern Oklahoma State on Dec. 7.
Blessed to receive a Offer from SouthWestern Oklahoma State University ! pic.twitter.com/HMJcixoo2Z— Kyran® (@6plusspeed) December 7, 2016
Jackson rushed for 1,434 yards and 28 TDs this year on just 126 carries. He had some big games, including 298 yards and 6 TDs on Sept. 22 to open district versus FW Trimble Tech.
