Justin Northwest, Arlington Lamar seniors invited to NoKaOi bowl

Justin Northwest running back Syrus Moore and Arlington Lamar quarterback Chance Fuller were invited to next summer’s NoKaOi senior bowl in Honolulu.
The showcase and game will take place July 4-11, 2017. “NoKaOi Football” is an organization whose sole purpose is to offer high school athletes and college coaches the opportunity to travel to some of the world’s most exciting destinations while at the same time participating in the game they love.
Blessed To Be Invited To The Nokaoi Senior Bowl Game☝ pic.twitter.com/Kq3vJZppTK— SyMo™ (@Syrus_Moore2) December 9, 2016
The 5-foot-9 Moore helped the Texans to their best season in program history, winning their first-ever playoff game. He led the team in rushing with 264 carries for 1,800 yards and 20 TDs. In 12 games, Moore rushed for 100 or more yards in nine games, and had four games of 200 or more yards.
Honored to have the opportunity to play in the @NoKaOiSrBowl in Hawaii this summer! pic.twitter.com/M3uMy8HMGK— Chance Fuller (@ChanceFuller13) December 6, 2016
Lamar was one game away from making the playoffs. However, in 10 games, Fuller threw for 1,917 yards and 23 TDs. He added 115 yards rushing and 3 TDs.
