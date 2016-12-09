High School Football

December 9, 2016 7:20 PM

Justin Northwest, Arlington Lamar seniors invited to NoKaOi bowl

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Justin Northwest running back Syrus Moore and Arlington Lamar quarterback Chance Fuller were invited to next summer’s NoKaOi senior bowl in Honolulu.

The showcase and game will take place July 4-11, 2017. “NoKaOi Football” is an organization whose sole purpose is to offer high school athletes and college coaches the opportunity to travel to some of the world’s most exciting destinations while at the same time participating in the game they love.

The 5-foot-9 Moore helped the Texans to their best season in program history, winning their first-ever playoff game. He led the team in rushing with 264 carries for 1,800 yards and 20 TDs. In 12 games, Moore rushed for 100 or more yards in nine games, and had four games of 200 or more yards.

Lamar was one game away from making the playoffs. However, in 10 games, Fuller threw for 1,917 yards and 23 TDs. He added 115 yards rushing and 3 TDs.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

UT Arlington's Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey say win over No. 12 Saint Mary's another confidence boost

View more video

Sports Videos