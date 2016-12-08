UPDATE: Postseason Week 4 dfwVarsity Players of the Week named

Saginaw Boswell running back Damon Williams is the dfwVarsity offensive Player of the Week for Week 4 of the playoffs, and cornerback Jacob Mueller of Boswell is the defensive Player of the Week.
A total of 5,432 votes were cast.
Final offensive leaders
RB Damon Williams, Boswell - 1,666
WR Hunter Rosson, Aledo - 704
WR Michael Young, Colleyville Heritage - 478
Final defensive leaders
CB Jacob Mueller, Boswell - 1,399
SS Jake Mitchell, Grapevine Faith - 740
DB Malik Cooper, Grapevine Faith - 118
