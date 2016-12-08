High School Football

December 8, 2016 4:31 PM

UPDATE: Postseason Week 4 dfwVarsity Players of the Week named

By Brian Gosset

By Eric Zarate

Saginaw Boswell running back Damon Williams is the dfwVarsity offensive Player of the Week for Week 4 of the playoffs, and cornerback Jacob Mueller of Boswell is the defensive Player of the Week.

A total of 5,432 votes were cast.

Final offensive leaders

RB Damon Williams, Boswell - 1,666

WR Hunter Rosson, Aledo - 704

WR Michael Young, Colleyville Heritage - 478

Final defensive leaders

CB Jacob Mueller, Boswell - 1,399

SS Jake Mitchell, Grapevine Faith - 740

DB Malik Cooper, Grapevine Faith - 118

