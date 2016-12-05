Football powers, a few newbies vie in Class 5A-6A semifinals

If you thought last week’s UIL state quarterfinals were exciting, wait until this week’s semifinals get started Friday. With just two more games before the high school football season ends, the Class 6A and 5A teams are setting up thrilling finishes.
Aledo, Allen, Austin Lake Travis and Cibolo Steele — with 16 championships already won since 2008 — will be looking to add to their school trophy cases. Meanwhile, Humble Atascocita, Klein Collins and College Station are making their first state semifinal appearances.
Aledo is the lone area team, so they get top billing here:
Class 5A Division II
Aledo (14-0) vs. Mesquite Poteet (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ford Center; College Station (14-0) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Alamodome, San Antonio.
Aledo: In its 10th state semifinal since 2003, Aledo has 11 games of 50 or more points for 821 total points (58.6 per game). That’s 345 more points than Poteet. Donnie Evans, Michael Jordan and Jase McClellan have led a rushing attack that has amassed 4,245 yards and 66 TDs.
Poteet: The Pirates upset No. 6 Lancaster 34-27, their second playoff shocker this season (having defeated No. 9 Frisco Lone Star 45-14 in the area round). Seniors Byron Law and Noah Ingram both have over 100 tackles. Poteet needs to keep this one close in the second half to have a chance at winning.
College Station: In just five years of varsity play, the Cougars are two wins away from a state football title. But after not allowing 20 points in any of their first 11 games, the defense has given up at least 25 the past three rounds.
Calallen: The Wildcats have one of the best defenses in the state this season, allowing 92 points in 14 games (6.6 per game) with 12 games of seven points or less. They have 41 sacks, 30 takeaways and four players with over 100 tackles.
Class 5A Division I
Denton Ryan (14-0) vs. Dallas Highland Park (12-2), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington; Temple (11-3) vs. Richmond Foster (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos.
Ryan: Can anyone stop the Raiders? In the state semifinals for the first time since 2010, Raiders have a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver. Quarterback Spencer Sanders has accounted for 4,350 yards and 53 TDs. Defensively, they have 25 takeaways and are allowing just 16 points per game.
Highland Park: The Scots haven’t faced Ryan in the postseason since a 45-21 loss in 2003. If Ryan’s defense has been good, Highland Park’s has been better. The Scots are allowing 13.5 points per game and held eight opponents this season to single digits.
Temple: Wildcats shocked the state last week with a 24-23 upset of No. 3 Manvel. Quarterback Reid Hesse (3,266 yards passing), and defenders Ta’quon Graham and Robert Jackson (10 sacks apiece) will have to stir up more magic if they want to hand out a first loss to another Top-10 team.
Richmond Foster: Quarterback Alex Ramart (44 TD passes) and Ceedee Lamb (1,911 receiving yards, 32 TDs) have led the No. 5 Falcons, who have scored at least 20 first-quarter points in all four playoff games. If that happens Saturday, it’s good night for Temple.
Class 6A Division I
Allen (14-0) vs. The Woodlands (14-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Texas Royal Memorial Stadium, Austin; Atascocita (12-1) vs. Lake Travis (13-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Alamodome, San Antonio.
Allen: Winners of 71 of the past 72 games, they trailed 14-7 the past two rounds before outscoring Duncanville and San Angelo Central 62-16. Brock Sturges is a 1,000-yard rusher; Mitchell Jonke has completed 61 percent of his passes with 23 TDs.
The Woodlands: The Highlanders, in the semifinals for the first time since 2003, are outscoring opponents this season by an average of 30.5 points per game. Eric Schmid, son of head coach Mark Schmid, accounted for 350 yards and four TDs in the first half last week. If they can get out to a two-score lead or more, it might be too much for Allen to overcome.
Atascocita: The Eagles knocked out defending 6A Division I champ and district foe Houston North Shore 33-27 — avenging an October loss as the only blemish this season.
Lake Travis: SMU commit Charlie Brewer threw for 258 yards and three TDs in a 51-3 rout of rival Austin Westlake — sending the Cavaliers to the state semifinals for the eighth time in the past 10 years. Lake Travis has scored at least 50 points and held opponents to single digits in eight of the past 11 games.
Class 6A Division II
DeSoto (14-0) vs. Klein Collins (13-1), 4 p.m. Saturday, NRG Stadium, Houston; Katy Cinco Ranch (11-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (13-1), 6 p.m. Saturday, Alamodome.
DeSoto: Eagles matched their deepest playoff run after beating rival Cedar Hill 55-41 behind TCU commit Shawn Robinson’s 436 yards of total offense and six TDs. It’s starting to look as if DeSoto finally gets over the hump to win its first state football title — the Eagles have eliminated two AP Top10 teams in the past three games.
Collins: Since losing to Katy by one point in double overtime during Week 2, the Tigers have won 12 straight and have held teams to under 20 points in 11. A run-heavy team with over 4,000 yards, D’Anthony Doyle’s 1,820 yards and 21 TDs.
Cinco Ranch: The Cougars beat Houston Cypress Ridge 34-17 to get to their first state semifinals since 2009. Running back Brant Kuithe had 25 carries for 119 yards and two TDs to put him at 1,810 yards and 23 TDs, including 100 or more yards the past 11 games.
Steele: In their sixth state semifinal in seven years, the Knights have allowed seven points in the past three games. Cinco Ranch could be trouble if it doesn’t limit quarterback Xavier Martin’s production (2,500 total yards, 27 TDs, completing over 64 percent of his passes).
