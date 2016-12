3:36 Shiner St. Paul runs through Grace Prep to TAPPS Division IV title Pause

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

3:29 Kennedale drives Van into 4A DI semifinals 34-28

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:47 Sights and sounds from an incredible weekend of Texas state quarterfinal football

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime