DeSoto handles Cedar Hill in 6A Division II quarterfinal

With an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, DeSoto linebacker Kolby Watts picked up a fumbled punt and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown that capped the Eagles’ 55-41 win over Cedar Hill in Saturday’s Class 6A Division II state quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium. DeSoto meets Klein Collins (13-1) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s NRG Stadium.
Key players: DeSoto quarterback Shawn Robinson threw for three touchdowns and 328 yards, and rushed for 108 yards and three more TDs. Laviska Shenault Jr. caught seven passes for 182 yards and a TD in the win. Cedar Hill’s Charleston Rambo caught 12 passes for 286 yards and three scores while QB Avery Davis passed for 461 yards and four scores, and rushed for 111 yards and two TDs.
Key stat: DeSoto held Cedar Hill on downs inside the Eagles’ 3-yard line twice in the first half.
Records: DeSoto 14-0; Cedar Hill 11-3
