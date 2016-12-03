Aledo lineman makes Austin trip to visit with new Longhorns coach

New Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman hosted 6-foot-7 and 330-pound Aledo offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga in Austin on Saturday.
Filiaga visited with the coaches for two hours and spent 30 minutes with Herman. Texas holds seven commitments for the class of 2017, but none are offensive lineman. Sports website Burnt Orange Nation reported Saturday that Filiaga is the first visitor of the Tom Herman era.
“It was definitely great to meet coach Herman. He and his coaching staff, coming from Houston, want to change the mindset of the Longhorns football program,” Filiaga said. “Today honestly, getting to know him was the best side of it – seeing what kind of guy he is.”
Texas is one of 29 schools to offer Filiaga, according to 247Sports, and made his final top-10 choices in September along with TCU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, USC, Tennessee and Michigan, which leads 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions at 54 percent as the frontrunner.
Filiaga has had home visits with Oklahoma and Nebraska, and will have a home visit with Michigan on Monday.
“I’m thankful and it truly means a lot to me and my family to be in this position,” the senior said.
The overall No. 97 high school player in the nation, Filiaga has made official visits to Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon, and was hosted by Texas last March. He’s also the No. 14 offensive tackle in the country, and No. 13 player overall in the state of Texas.
Filiaga, a four-star recruit, will make his announcement at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American game on Jan. 7 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.
“Definitely is difficult, but with the right people around you, it makes it a lot easier getting to listen to them to see which potential school is right for my future,” Filiaga said. “Coach [Steve] Wood always says to make the right choices and that everything in life is about the right decisions.”
Filiaga, who moved from California to Aledo in the summer, has helped guide the Class 5A No. 1 Bearcats into the Division II state semifinals.
Aledo (14-0) defeated Saginaw Boswell 42-14 late Friday night at AT&T Stadium, and advances to play Mesquite Poteet (11-3), 7:30 p.m. this Friday at the Ford Center at The Star.
