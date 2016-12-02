Mesquite Poteet upsets Lancaster in 5A state quarterfinal

Mesquite Poteet will meet Aledo in the state semifinals after upsetting Lancaster, Class 5A’s sixth-ranked team, 34-27 at Midlothian Multi-purpose Stadium. The Pirates got two big TD scoring pass plays of 55 and 64 yards from Kaleb Fletcher to D’Michael Smith in the second-half of Friday’s 5A Division II state quarterfinal. The two hooked up for another, of 35 yards, in the first half.
Key players: Fletcher was 11 for 20 for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Smith had three of the TDs and 154 yards total, and Cha Cha Corbin caught the other from 20 yards out. Angel Sevier had field goals of 36 and 44 yards. For Lancaster, receiver Cartrell Thomas had five catches for 67 yards and three TDs from QB Trevor Hatton, who threw for 257 yards on 19-of-27 passing.
Key stat: Down seven, Lancaster took over at its own 33 with designs to tie the game at the 6:09 mark the fourth. The Tigers, though, went in retreat, losing 19 yards on a three-and-out on its final drive of the game.
Records: Lancaster 12-2; Poteet 11-3
