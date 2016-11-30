High School Football

November 30, 2016

Mansfield Legacy meets a familiar foe in football playoffs

By Shawn Smajstrla

Just over three years ago, Mansfield Legacy was on what was, at the time, the school’s longest-ever run in the playoffs.

That ended in a resounding 48-0 defeat at the hands of Highland Park.

Mansfield Legacy is again on its deepest-ever run in the playoffs, accomplished by a 42-10 victory over Frisco Wakeland last week in the third round.

Again, the opponent will be Highland Park -- again in AT&T Stadium -- and an injury at the quarterback position could again have a significant impact on the Broncos’ success.

Legacy (11-2) meets Highland Park (11-2) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals.

Back in 2013, Legacy quarterback Terrance Ivery, a Tulsa signee two months later, was injured in the week prior to the meeting with Highland Park. Last week, Broncos quarterback Kendall Catalon left the game at halftime with a shoulder injury.

The senior’s status for this week will likely be a game-time decision.

“I hope he hasn’t played his last down, because he’s a great kid and I know he wants to be out there with his teammates,” Legacy coach Chris Melson said.

Catalon was a freshman and practice squad player during that 2013 playoff run. None of the players on the current Broncos roster played against Highland Park, so for this team revenge isn’t really a factor.

“It’s another playoff game just bringing the same thing to the plate,” Catalon said, while recognizing the Scots’ impressive tradition, which includes 22 consecutive playoff appearances. “Highland Park is a team everybody wants to try to beat.”

Catalon is being vigilant with his rehab, hoping to continue a season that has seen him throw for 30 touchdowns while rushing for 15 more. He has more than 100 combined passing and rushing TDs in his career at Legacy.

“[This week has] been interesting,” he said. “Since being a freshman you’ve been waiting. Every high school player dreams of playing at the Cowboys’ stadium. We have that chance facing a good team.

“There’s going to be a good crowd there. It’s really going to be physical and mentally one of the toughest games we’ve played.”

