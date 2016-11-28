High school football state quarterfinal and TAPPS pick ’em

Let the chaos continue as the Elite Eight starts this week in the UIL high school football playoffs. Six games will take place at AT&T Stadium, just three weeks prior to the championship games — also in Arlington.
Six area teams remain in the hunt for a UIL state title: Colleyville Heritage, Mansfield Legacy, Saginaw Boswell, Aledo, Kennedale and Brock.
The TAPPS state championship games are also this week, as Colleyville Covenant, Grapevine Faith and Arlington Grace Prep look to hoist up trophies.
State picks went 11-3 last week and are up to a .749 winning percentage on the season.
Class 6A Division I
Duncanville vs. Allen
Round Rock vs. The Woodlands
Houston North Shore vs. Humble Atascocita
Lake Travis vs. Westlake
Class 6A Division II
DeSoto vs. Cedar Hill
Klein Collins vs. Spring Westfield
Cypress Ridge vs. Katy Cinco Ranch
Cibolo Steele vs. SA Churchill
Class 5A Division I
Denton Ryan vs. Colleyville Heritage
Highland Park vs. Legacy
Manvel vs. Temple
Richmond Foster vs. Dripping Springs
Class 5A Division II
Boswell vs. Aledo
Mesquite Poteet vs. Lancaster
Missouri City Marshall vs. College Station
Victoria East vs. CC Calallen
Class 4A Division I
Levelland vs. Abilene Wylie
Kennedale vs. Van
Stafford vs. Carthage
Waco La Vega vs. China Spring
Class 4A Division II
Seminole vs. Sweetwater
Celina vs. Gilmer
Giddings vs. West Orange-Stark
Geronimo Navarro vs. Cuero
Class 3A Division I
Wall vs. Brock
Pottsboro vs. Mineola
Malakoff vs. Cameron Yoe
Hallettsville vs. Yoakum
Class 3A Division II
Canadian vs. Sonora
Gunter vs. Winona
Newton vs. Arp
Lexington vs. Boling
Class 2A Division I
Abernathy vs. Anson
De Leon vs. Crawford
Centerville vs. Price Carlisle
Mason vs. Refugio
Class 2A Division II
Seagraves vs. Wellington
Iraan vs. Munday
Bremond vs. Tenaha
Burton vs. Flatonia
TAPPS championships
Division II: Grapevine Faith vs. Austin Regents
Division III: Colleyville Covenant vs. Houston Northland
Division IV: Grace Prep vs. Shiner St. Paul
Season totals
Last week: 11-3
Overall: 353-118, .749 winning percentage
