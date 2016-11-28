High School Football

November 28, 2016 12:40 PM

High school football state quarterfinal and TAPPS pick ’em

By Brian Gosset

Let the chaos continue as the Elite Eight starts this week in the UIL high school football playoffs. Six games will take place at AT&T Stadium, just three weeks prior to the championship games — also in Arlington.

Six area teams remain in the hunt for a UIL state title: Colleyville Heritage, Mansfield Legacy, Saginaw Boswell, Aledo, Kennedale and Brock.

The TAPPS state championship games are also this week, as Colleyville Covenant, Grapevine Faith and Arlington Grace Prep look to hoist up trophies.

State picks went 11-3 last week and are up to a .749 winning percentage on the season.

Class 6A Division I

Duncanville vs. Allen

Round Rock vs. The Woodlands

Houston North Shore vs. Humble Atascocita

Lake Travis vs. Westlake

Class 6A Division II

DeSoto vs. Cedar Hill

Klein Collins vs. Spring Westfield

Cypress Ridge vs. Katy Cinco Ranch

Cibolo Steele vs. SA Churchill

Class 5A Division I

Denton Ryan vs. Colleyville Heritage

Highland Park vs. Legacy

Manvel vs. Temple

Richmond Foster vs. Dripping Springs

Class 5A Division II

Boswell vs. Aledo

Mesquite Poteet vs. Lancaster

Missouri City Marshall vs. College Station

Victoria East vs. CC Calallen

Class 4A Division I

Levelland vs. Abilene Wylie

Kennedale vs. Van

Stafford vs. Carthage

Waco La Vega vs. China Spring

Class 4A Division II

Seminole vs. Sweetwater

Celina vs. Gilmer

Giddings vs. West Orange-Stark

Geronimo Navarro vs. Cuero

Class 3A Division I

Wall vs. Brock

Pottsboro vs. Mineola

Malakoff vs. Cameron Yoe

Hallettsville vs. Yoakum

Class 3A Division II

Canadian vs. Sonora

Gunter vs. Winona

Newton vs. Arp

Lexington vs. Boling

Class 2A Division I

Abernathy vs. Anson

De Leon vs. Crawford

Centerville vs. Price Carlisle

Mason vs. Refugio

Class 2A Division II

Seagraves vs. Wellington

Iraan vs. Munday

Bremond vs. Tenaha

Burton vs. Flatonia

TAPPS championships

Division II: Grapevine Faith vs. Austin Regents

Division III: Colleyville Covenant vs. Houston Northland

Division IV: Grace Prep vs. Shiner St. Paul

Season totals

Last week: 11-3

Overall: 353-118, .749 winning percentage

