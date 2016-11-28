Road to state smoother for some teams than others

In just three short weeks, the UIL will be crowning football state champions, as the state quarterfinals start Friday.
We’re down to the “Elite Eight” and the games get tougher and tougher — one would think.
For some area teams, it’s going to be a tall task toward a state title, but for others, the journey can be a rather easy path.
Toughest road
Colleyville Heritage (10-3), Mansfield Legacy (11-2), Saginaw Boswell (9-4) and Kennedale (10-3) all have the toughest road to state, and it starts this week.
Heritage gets 5A No. 4 Denton Ryan (13-0) on Saturday, while Legacy faces Dallas Highland Park (11-2) on Friday — both at AT&T Stadium. If both move on, the two will face off next week in the state semifinals of Class 5A Division I.
On the other side of the bracket, two more undefeated teams remain in No. 3 Manvel (13-0) and No. 5 Richmond Foster (13-0).
In Division II, Boswell plays 6-5A rival and 5A No. 1 Aledo (13-0) on Friday at AT&T Stadium. Three other teams in the final Associated Press state poll are left in No. 6 Lancaster (12-1), No. 7 College Station (13-0) and No. 10 CC Calallen (12-1).
Kennedale faces Van (12-1) in the 4A Division I state quarterfinals Friday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The Wildcats are looking to continue their playoff run after being eliminated by Argyle in the third round the past two years.
Argyle isn’t around anymore, but defending 4A Division I champ Waco La Vega (13-0) still remains in the hunt.
Easiest road
Can anyone stop the Aledo Bearcats or the Brock Eagles?
The Bearcats, looking for a sixth state title in eight years, are making their 13th state quarterfinal appearance in 15 years and can make the semifinals for a 10th time in 13 years with a win over Boswell.
Aledo had a few close calls this season — in the first half — before pulling away. The Bearcats scored late in the fourth quarter to beat Heritage 41-36 in the season opener — that was their lowest offensive output.
From Week 2 on, Aledo has averaged 61.5 points per game and has scored 50 or more points in all but one game — not to mention 60 or more seven times.
To put it in perspective, Aledo has scored 779 points in 13 games this year. In its last state title run of 2014, the Bearcats scored 770 points in 16 games.
As for the Eagles, the defending 3A Division I champions, they’re riding a 29-game winning streak, the second-longest active streak in the state.
Brock plays Wall (10-3) on Friday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. The Eagles, which beat Wall 21-20 in 2014, could face fellow undefeated teams Malakoff (13-0) and Hallettsville (10-3) or the team Brock beat to win the title last year, Cameron Yoe (11-2).
The Eagles averaged 55.5 points per game and gave up 9.8 points last season. This year, they’re averaging 52 points per game and giving up 9.2 points.
This week's #TitletownTx episode focuses on the #Aledo Defense: "We're going to bring it to you."https://t.co/aTnnvUcU6W pic.twitter.com/tjNciP0VbE— Titletown,TX (@titletowntx) November 23, 2016
