Playoff suvivors finally make it to AT&T Stadium

Through three weeks of UIL football playoffs, fans have seen incredible individual and team performances, fantastic finishes, upsets, and some blowouts, but none of that was at AT&T Stadium.
Though it has become a staple of area high school playoff football in recent years, scheduling conflicts have thus far rendered Arlington’s home field of the Dallas Cowboys unavailable for high school games. That changes this weekend with multiple games set for Friday and Saturday.
“It’s the nicest stadium in the entire world, and you get to play in there as a teenage kid,” said Mansfield Legacy coach Chris Melson, whose team meets Highland Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday. “The kids love it. It’s an amazing experience, and to be doing it the fourth round and the regional final makes it even that much more special.”
As venues like AT&T Stadium and it’s new guesthouse, The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, have become regular hosts for high school games, players have increased opportunities to experience them, but coaches don’t think it diminishes the appeal.
“Not one single bit; it’s still a gigantic deal,” Saginaw Boswell coach John Abendschan said. “When they’re sitting down on Thanksgiving watching the Cowboys beat Washington and then having the opportunity to play at that place, it’s the ultimate. It’s an incredible venue; it’s the greatest stadium in the world. For our kids to get to play there it’s the same excitement, it doesn’t matter if you played there last year or if you’ve never been there.”
Abendschan’s team did play there last year, defeating Birdville in the first round. He’s glad this year’s returning letterman have that experience in their back pocket, because it can be a lot to take in. In fact, the team arrived extra early for that game to help get acclimated to the surroundings by taking photos and imagining touchdowns under that giant screen.
“We had lineman kicking field goals. It didn’t look pretty, but they were having a big time,” he said.
Colleyville Heritage is making its first trip to AT&T Stadium under coach Joe Willis, but the coach did lead Cedar Park to a 4A (now 5A) Division II title at then Cowboys Stadium in 2012.
“Hands down AT&T Stadium is my favorite place to play,” he said. “Most coaches would tell you the same.”
Heritage was last at AT&T Stadium in 2014, a 50-26 loss to Cedar Hill. This year’s senior class were sophomores at the time, so only a handful were part of that game. Still, Willis doesn’t anticipate the atmosphere being too big for his team.
“That walk through is good for the kids to have because they get to see it all and take it all in,” he said. “I don’t have any doubt that once we get that walk around and get that part out of us, that we’ll tune in and play good football.”
The UIL is using the facility for all 12 title games -- even both six-man contests -- Dec. 14-17.
Most coaches, including Willis, would agree that having AT&T Stadium as part of the fabric of local high school football is important.
“I think every kid that grows up playing football around here dreams about playing at AT&T or Texas Stadium – where ever the Cowboys are playing,” he said. “It’s a unique deal here in the state of Texas.”
AT&T high school football
Highland Park vs. Mansfield Legacy, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Aledo vs. Saginaw Boswell, 9 p.m. Friday
Denton Ryan vs. Colleyville Heritage, 10:30 a.m. Saturday
Allen vs. Duncanville, 2 p.m. Saturday
DeSoto vs. Cedar Hill, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
