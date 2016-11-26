Duncanville rallies to end Arlington Bowie’s playoff run

Going into their Class 6A Division I regional round game, Arlington Bowie had trailed eight times in 12 contests on the season.
But on Saturday, it was Duncanville that completed the comeback.
Senior running back Tre Siggers scored four touchdowns, including the game-winner from 14 yards with 4:09 left, and Duncanville defeated Bowie 32-27 at Newsom Stadium.
Duncanville (11-2) will play 6A No. 1 Allen (13-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in its first state quarterfinal appearance since 2000.
“I thought both of us played a good game,” Bowie coach Danny DeArman said. “I was proud of the way the kids got out there and battled. They just made more plays than we did.”
Bowie’s Ty DeArman had just picked off a Duncanville pass attempt, but the Volunteers fumbled two plays later and Terrance Newman recovered for the Panthers to set up Siggers’ go-ahead score.
Siggers had 16 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns.
The Volunteers had one more chance, but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-10 at the Duncanville 32 with 1:37 to play.
“In 11 of 13 games, we were within six points, and the kids fight their butts off and that’s all you can ask for,” DeArman said.
After punting on its first possession, the Volunteers scored on three straight drives in the first quarter. Donoven Davenport and Kobe Daniels connected on a 31-yard touchdown pass to put Bowie up 7-0 with 7:46 in the quarter. Branden Ellis’ 2-yard run made it 14-0 at the 4:55 mark.
Siggers’ first score came from the 5 to get the Panthers within 14-7 just 30 seconds later, but Davenport and Daniels hooked up again from 8 yards out to give Bowie a 21-7 lead with 29 seconds left in the first quarter.
Duncanville took its first lead at 24-21 with 11:03 remaining after Siggers scored on touchdown runs from 32 and 3 yards.
Davenport capped off the ensuing drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, but the extra point attempt was blocked and returned for two points by James Johnson to make it 27-26 Volunteers with 9:07 left to play.
Davenport threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels had four catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Bowie was in its deepest playoff run since 2012.
“It was a very special group and a very special group of seniors,” DeArman said.
